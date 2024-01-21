Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2024

The Portland Trail Blazers will battle the LA Lakers for the third and final time this season on Sunday. Portland, which is winless in the head-to-head matchup, will be looking to finally break through against their star-studded opponents on the road. The Blazers have been playing well of late so they may have their best chance in their next encounter.

The Lakers, after thumping the Dallas Mavericks 127-110 on Wednesday, suffered a letdown against the Brooklyn Nets two nights later. LA started the first half strong but struggled the rest of the way, losing 130-112 at home. They will be looking to redeem themselves when they face the Blazers, a team they have dominated this season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jerami Grant has been the star of the show in the Blazers’ back-to-back wins over the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers. He is averaging 37.5 points over the last two games. Portland will need him to be at his best against the Lakers.

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers preview, odds and betting tips

The Lakers will host the Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. Tip-off is at 10:00 PM ET and will be streamed via the NBA League Pass. Spectrum Sportsnet and Root Sports Plus will also air the game live.

Basketball fans can also tune in via SiriusXM, ESPN LA 710, 1330 KWKW and Rip City Radio 620

Moneyline: Blazers (+400) vs. Lakers (-550)

Spread: Blazers (+10.0) vs Lakers (-10.0)

Total (O/U): Blazers (o227.5 -110) vs. Lakers (u227.5 -110)

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers: Game preview

The last time the Portland Trail Blazers won back-to-back games was late November and early December. Jerami Grant was the best player in those two games. In their current two-game winning run, the versatile forward has been sizzling hot.

Portland will lean on him again particularly since Shaedon Sharpe is out while Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons are both out. The Blazers will be hoping Henderson and Simons will be cleared to play to support Grant.

Expand Tweet

Darvin Ham expressed his frustrations with his team after the loss to the Brooklyn Nets. He told reporters that they should just “stop making excuses” and “play basketball.”

Sunday will be LA’s first game since Ham made those remarks. It will be interesting to see how LeBron James and Anthony Davis will lead their teammates to respond to that challenge.

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers: Starting lineups

If Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson are out, Jerami Grant, Deandre Ayton, Malcolm Brogdon, Matisse Thybulle and Jabari Walker should start for the Blazers. Thybulle and Brogdon could go back to the bench if the two mentioned players are available to play.

Expand Tweet

Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell and Taurean Prince are likely opening the game for the LA Lakers.

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Anthony Davis is 26.5 which is a little higher than his season average of 25.2 PPG. He has been scoring well in his last three games, averaging 27.0 points and might have a big night against Portland’s bottom 10 defense.

Anfernee Simons’ over/under points prop is 22.5 which is right around his season average of 22.9 PPG. Simons, however, is averaging just 17.3 points since the start of the year. He has scored over 22 points just twice in his last eight games.

Portland’s starting point guard may not get over his points prop against the LA Lakers.

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers: Prediction

Expect the LA Lakers to vent their frustrations on the Portland Trail Blazers after the embarrassing loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. LA is likely to bounce back with a big win by beating the considerable spread.

Most oddsmakers suggest going over the points total.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!