Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - February 2nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will return home after a six-game road trip to host the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

Coming off a 121-129 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the LA Lakers found themselves on a three-game losing slide. Although their position as the ninth seed in the West is fairly safe, they found themselves a whole game behind the eighth spot.

Similarly, the Portland Trail Blazers have also fallen upon hard times with losses. Coming off a 81-98 loss to the OKC Thunder, the Blazers extended their losing streak to two-games and found themselves falling to 21-30 on the season.

Wednesday's game will be the third installment in the four-game season series between the two sides. With the series level, both teams will look to take advantage at this point in the season.

Match Details

Fixture - Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022; 10:30 PM ET (Thursday, February 3rd, 2022; 9:00 AM IST)

Venue - Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Dallas Mavericks v Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have seen a 2021-22 campaign riddled with misfortune. Starting off with poor adjustments in the new system to injuries to their roster, the Trail Blazers have really struggled to get going.

A large part of this could be attributed to the absence of their stars. With CJ McCollum recovering from a collapsed lung relatively recently and Damian Lillard being out with an abdominal tear, Portland has been significantly short on star power.

There have been some positive developments as Anfernee Simons enjoys a breakthrough season. Unfortunately, the overall look of the team has been anything but satisfactory.

With their second loss in a row against OKC, the Portland Trail Blazers have gone 1-4 in their last five games. Three games behind the LA Lakers at this stage of the season, Portland is barely clinging onto the tenth spot.

Key Player - Anfernee Simons

Anfernee Simons celebrates a play

The key player for the Portland Trail Blazers in this upcoming fixture will be Anfernee Simons. Although Simons was listed on the injury report with a hip contusion, he has been upgraded to probable, which is a great sign for Portland.

Simons has seen a breakout season with the Trail Blazers this year. Although he stepped in for Lillard, the 22-year old has been a solid contributor on the offensive front for the side.

Simons registers averages of 15.6 points and 3.7 assists. His last 10 games have seen a boost in scoring as he averages 20.7 points and 6.2 assists per game as well.

StatMuse @statmuse Anfernee Simons tonight:



27 PTS

6 AST

11-17 FG

5-9 3P



He’s averaging 24.4 points and 7.1 assists on 49/44/90% shooting in January. Anfernee Simons tonight:27 PTS6 AST11-17 FG5-9 3PHe’s averaging 24.4 points and 7.1 assists on 49/44/90% shooting in January. https://t.co/f7n0KqUIWn

Although he had a poor shooting night against the OKC Thunder, the Trail Blazers will hope Simons finds his scoring rhythm against LA.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G - Anfernee Simons | G - CJ McCollum | F - Norman Powell | F - Robert Covington | C - Jusuf Nurkic

LA Lakers Preview

LA Lakers v Charlotte Hornets

The LA Lakers will head home as they see an end to a rather dismal six-game road trip. Riddled with injuries to their stars again, the Lakers continue to fall off the Western Conference leaderboard as they have gone 1-4 in their last five games.

With LeBron James out of the rotation, the Lakers have lost three consecutive games. With James potentially missing more games with a knee injury, the Purple and Gold find themselves in a serious predicament.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss Wednesday’s game vs. Portland, and could be out a few more games due to irritation in left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Sides want to be cautious and allow James to return once irritation subsides. Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss Wednesday’s game vs. Portland, and could be out a few more games due to irritation in left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sides want to be cautious and allow James to return once irritation subsides.

However, LA saw a spark of hope in the game against Charlotte, with Russell Westbrook leading the charge against the Hornets team. The follow-up performance was relatively mild in comparison.

The LA Lakers have a lot of concerns to address as they head into their next matchup. Three wins out of a .500 record, the Lakers are in terrible shape as the All-Star Weekend gets near.

Key Player - Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis pulls down a rebound

The key player for the LA Lakers heading into their home game will be Anthony Davis. Davis was also listed on the injury report but has since been upgraded to probable against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Davis has been a rare sighting for the Lakers this season. However, his recent performances have shown why he is considered one of the best big men in the league.

Davis has recorded a season average of 23.2 points and 9.5 rebounds. After missing a majority of the season, Davis returned with a monster performance against the Philadelphia 76ers, followed by another big game against the Hawks.

The Laker Files @LakerFiles



31 points

12 rebounds

2 steals

4 blocks

14/21 FGM



Dominant showing against MVP Candidate Joel Embiid Anthony Davis was on full display tonight31 points12 rebounds2 steals4 blocks14/21 FGMDominant showing against MVP Candidate Joel Embiid Anthony Davis was on full display tonight 〰️31 points12 rebounds2 steals4 blocks14/21 FGMDominant showing against MVP Candidate Joel Embiid 👀https://t.co/PGWYkXj6gn

The Lakers superstar has a lot of influence on the game. Dominating on the rebounding front while also locking down most positions defensively, Davis being available is the key to a successful campaign for LA going forward.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Avery Bradley | F - Malik Monk | F - Stanley Johnson | C - Anthony Davis

Trail Blazers vs Lakers Match Predictions

The LA Lakers can be favored to win in this matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

With both teams facing a losing slide, the Lakers will enjoy a slight advantage while playing at home. Roster issues will also see Portland in a largely unfavorable position.

Should Anfernee Simons and CJ McCollum find their footing on the scoring front, Portland may see a shift in their favor. Otherwise, the Lakers should manage a win.

Where to watch Trail Blazers vs Lakers game?

The Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers game will be locally broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S).

Edited by Arnav