Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Preview and Predictions - 7th November 2019

Load management cost them a nationally televised game.

Match details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers

Date & Time: Thursday, 7th November 2019 (10:30 PM ET)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last game results

Portland Trail Blazers (3-4): 118-127 loss to the Golden State Warriors (4th November, Monday)

Los Angeles Clippers (5-3): 129-124 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks (6th November, Wednesday)

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have just been handed one of the most embarrassing losses by the heavily understaffed Golden State Warriors. Moreover, they'll be missing forward Zach Collins, who dislocated his shoulder in Dallas on October 27 and is expected to miss four months after undergoing surgery to repair his left labrum. The Blazers have lost four of their seven games to start the season and are still looking for sustainable answers on both ends of the floor, apart from Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard is looking sharp in his approach thus far.

Scoring at the third-best rate in the league at the moment, Damian Lillard's confidence and his long-range shooting prowess is soaring high with every passing game. In the seven games played so far, Dame is shooting almost 50% from the field and over 40% from beyond the arc to average a team-leading 31.1 points per game. Along with five rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest, the four-time All-Star is making around 90% of his free-throws as well.

Trail Blazers predicted lineup

Anthony Tolliver, Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Rodney Hood, Hassan Whiteside

Los Angeles Clippers Preview

Coach Doc Rivers decided to rest Kawhi Leonard for the first out of two consecutive home games. This resulted in the Los Angeles Clippers dropping a crucial one against the Milwaukee Bucks, despite coming to within four points in the dying minutes of the game. With Paul George's just around the corner, the apparent 'Load Management' tactics of the Clippers franchise are bound to be deemed questionable this early in the season.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi is gearing up for another deep postseason run.

Kawhi Leonard is set to return to the lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers after a peculiar one-game absence. The 28-year-old is currently posting monster averages in 29.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in a Clippers uniform as the team looks destined for an NBA Finals berth. Playing over 30 minutes per matchup, The Claw is converting on 47.4% of his shots from the field, along with 1 block and 2.3 steals per game on the defensive end.

Clippers predicted lineup

Patrick Patterson, Landry Shamet, Patrick Beverley, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac

Trail Blazers vs Clippers Match Prediction

Portland need a bounce-back win to wash away some horrific memories from Chase Center, but the return of Kawhi might dilute their desperation. The Clippers will be playing at home with their best closer well-rested and ready to go. The scales are tipped in the favour of the hosts.

Where to Watch Trail Blazers vs Clippers?

The game will be broadcast nationwide on TNT from 10:30 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.