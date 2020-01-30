Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Preview and Predictions - 31st January 2020

Portland Trail Blazers will be looking to upset the LA Lakers

Match details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date & Time: Friday, 31 January 2020, 10:30 PM ET

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last game result

Portland Trail Blazers (21-27): 125-112 win vs Houston Rockets (29 Jan, Wednesday)

Los Angeles Lakers (36-10): 91-108 loss vs Philadelphia 76ers (25 Jan, Sunday)

Portland Trail Blazers preview

Confidence should be running high in the Portland camp as they recorded two consecutive wins over the Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets. Despite being injury-ravaged this season, Trail Blazers are only three games behind Memphis Grizzlies for the final spot in the playoff race. Trevor Ariza seems to have settled in well with the team as he dropped 22 points against the Rockets. Lakers have been vulnerable this season at times and Portland will be hopeful of causing an upset.

Key player – Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers is averaging 29 points this season.

Damian Lillard continues his hot streak of scoring as he dropped 36 points on the Houston Rockets. He’s been averaging 29 points this season while shooting nearly 40% from beyond the arc despite attempting more threes this season. And he also recorded 11 rebounds and 10 assists which was his first career triple-double. His performance against the Rockets was his sixth straight game with 30 plus points, a franchise record.

Portland Trail Blazers predicted lineup:

Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Trevor Ariza, Carmelo Anthony, Hassan Whiteside

Los Angeles Lakers preview

Title contenders Los Angeles Lakers have had a tremendous start to the season. They have the second-best record in the NBA, only behind the Milwaukee Bucks. However, they have struggled against the top teams this season. A loss to Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have pegged the LA-based side back from the early season juggernaut they were. They are still ahead of the second-placed LA Clippers by four games. Lakers won both their previous games at Portland which should give them the confidence to get this done.

Key players – LeBron James

LeBron James is looking to lead the Lakers to a championship this season

Year 17 and still one of the best in the business, LeBron James has been absolutely magnificent this season. He’s averaging 25.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and nearly 11 assists so far this term, while also shooting close to 50% from the field. In the MVP conversation, LeBron will be one of the heavy favorites to guide his team to a championship this year.

LA Lakers predicted lineup:

Avery Bradley, Danny Green, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard

Trail Blazers vs Lakers match predictions

Portland will be hopeful of leaving the Staples Center with a win despite having a terrible away record. Lakers recorded wins in both their previous games at Portland and they would continue their streak against Portland.

Where to watch Trail Blazers vs Lakers

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.