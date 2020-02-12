Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Match Preview and Predictions - 12th February 2020

Can the Portland Trail Blazers return to winning ways when they lock horns with the Memphis Grizzlies?

Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies

Date & Time: Wednesday, 12th February 2019 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Last Game Results

Portland Trail Blazers (25-30): 117-138 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans (11th February, Tuesday)

Memphis Grizzlies (27-26): 106-99 victory against the Washington Wizards (9th February, Sunday)

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

After a dismal start to the season, Portland have picked up the pace, winning six of their last nine games.

However, despite their recent surge, they remain well outside playoff contention, occupying the ninth spot in the Western Conference Standings.

The Blazers have been woeful on the road, dropping four of their last five games away from the Moda Center.

Their most recent setback came at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans, falling to a 138-117 defeat, and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they visit Memphis on the second night of a back-to-back.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard

Although the Blazers have struggled as a unit, Damian Lillard has continued to shine. Lillard is averaging 29.9 points and 7.9 assists per game this season and shooting close to 40% from beyond the arc.

He had a quiet night against the Pelicans last time around and will look to return to his dynamic best when he takes the court against Memphis.

Trail Blazers predicted lineup

Trevor Ariza, Carmelo Anthony, Hassan Whiteside, CJ McCollum, Damian Lillard

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have punched well above their weight this season. With an impressive 27-26 record, the Grizzlies occupy the final playoff spot in the West and will fancy their chances of securing a postseason berth.

The Grizzlies have been particularly impressive at home of late, winning nine of their last 10 games at the FedExForum.

They enter this clash on the back of a comfortable victory against the Washington Wizards and will be keen to knock off the visiting Blazers and put more distance between them and the ninth seed.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant (L)

Ja Morant has had a spectacular season and is a shoo-in for the Rookie of the Year award.

Morant is averaging 17.6 rebounds and 7 assists per game and shooting close to 50% from the field.

He recently became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to register a 25-point triple-double, and the 20-year-old will look to continue his fine shooting form when he takes on the Blazers.

Grizzlies predicted lineup

Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr, Jonas Valanciunas, Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant

Trail Blazers vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Blazers have blown hot and cold all season. They enter this game on the back of a dismal display against the Pelicans and will be short on confidence.

The Grizzlies, on the other hand, have turned the FedExForum into a fortress of sorts, winning nine of their last 10 games at home.

They come into this contest well rested and should have enough firepower to see off a fatigued Portland outfit.

Where to Watch Trail Blazers vs Grizzlies?

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Southeast - Memphis and NBCSNW from 8:00 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.