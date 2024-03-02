Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 2, 2024

The Portland Trail Blazers face the Memphis Grizzlies for the second of their back-to-back matchups on Saturday in Memphis, with tipoff set for 8 pm E.T. This will be their third meeting of the season, with the two teams being 1-1.

The Trail Blazers snapped their nine-game losing streak after beating the Grizzlies 122-92 in their previous encounter on Friday. The Trail Blazers (16-42) are second-last in the Western Conference, winning one of their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are just one spot above the Blazers in the Western Conference, occupying the third-last position with a 20-40 record. The Grizzlies are on a four-game losing streak following their loss on Friday.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Coming fresh off their previous meeting against each other on Friday, both teams are expected to have tired legs. Moreover, both are riddled with injury woes, which was also the case on Friday.

The Portland Trail Blazers clinched a dominating 30-point lead victory against the Memphis Grizzlies. Jabari Walker erupted off the bench for a double-double to lead the Trail Blazers' winning effort, registering 19 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Duop Reath added 18 points, five rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Jake Laravia led the losing effort for the Grizzlies off the bench tallying 21 points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Heading into tonight's matchup, both teams have the same injury report they listed on Friday.

Portland's injury report contains six names including Deandre Ayton, Malcolm Brogdon, Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe,and Rober Williams III. All of them are out for the game.

Coach Taylor Jenkins is expected to use a starting lineup of Anfernee Simons (PG), Kris Murray (SG), Jerami Grant (SF), Toumani Camara (PF), and Duop Reath (C).

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have nine players on their injury report. Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke, Jaren Jackson Jr, John Konchar, Ja Morant, Scotty Pippen Jr, Derrick Rose and Marcus Smart are reported as out. Luke Kennard is reported as questionable, and his involvement will be a game-time decision.

Coach Chauncey Billups will likely use a starting lineup of Jordan Goodwin (PG), Kris Murray (SG), Jerami Grant (SF), Toumani Camara (PF) and Duop Reath (C).

Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction

Although the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Trail Blazers on Friday, they are slightly favored to redeem themselves and protect their home court in the upcoming matchup in Memphis.

However, the Grizzlies suffered a dominating loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday, and Saturday's matchup offers pretty much the same conditions, except maybe better a change in strategy.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Betting Tips

Moneyline: Trail Blazers (+105) vs Grizzlies (-130)

Spread: Trail Blazers +1.5 (-105) vs Grizzlies -1.5 (-115)

Total (O/U): -115 (o208.5) / -105 (u208.5)

The books only slightly favor the Grizzlies, indicating a win probability of 56%. Given the circumstances, betting on the Portland Trail Blazers to cover the spread may prove to be an underdog but profitable move.

Moreover, their previous encounter resulted in a final tally of 122-92, totaling 214 points overall. Their first encounter also covered the 209 line with a final score of 112-100, totaling 212 points overall. Given these stats, betting on the over may prove to be a safe and profitable bet to take.