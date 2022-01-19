Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 19th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will host the Portland Trail Blazers at FTX Arena on Wednesday.

Although the Trail Blazers are missing some key players, the team's record over their last five games has been quite impressive. Going 4-1 in that period, Portland finds itself on a two-game winning streak following their latest 98-88 win against the Orlando Magic.

The Miami Heat also have a similar record over the course of their last five games. Coming off a 104-99 win against the Toronto Raptors, the Heat remain the second-ranked team in the East with a 28-16 record.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Damian Lillard will be sidelined for an extended period of time

The Portland Trail Blazers have been riddled with injuries at this point in the season. With a number of players to mention ahead of Wednesday's game, the Trail Blazers roster will see major adjustments.

Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN Damian Lillard is planning to have surgery in the near future to address a lingering abdominal injury, sources told ESPN. The procedure isn't expected to be season-ending but that is to be determined.

A major absence in the side will be Damian Lillard, who is expected to undergo abdominal surgery. Lillard has been sidelined indefinitely and will be re-evaluated in February.

The Trail Blazers will also continue to see Norman Powell out of the rotation under health and safety protocols. He has been listed as doubtful.

Larry Nance Jr. and Cody Zeller will continue to feature on the injury report with knee injuries. Although Nance Jr. has been listed as day-to-day, Zeller is out indefinitely.

The most recent addition to the injury report sees sophomore CJ Elleby out with an ankle injury. Sustained earlier in the week, Elleby has been listed as out but will be day-to-day in recovery.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Damian Lillard Out Abdomen Norman Powell Doubtful Health and Safety Protocols Larry Nance Jr. Out Knee Cody Zeller Out Knee CJ Elleby Out Ankle

Miami Heat Injury Report

Kyle Lowry will continue to be sidelined for personal reasons

The Miami Heat will also mention a few names in their injury report ahead of their home game on Wednesday.

In a recent addition to the injury report, the Heat will see star point guard Kyle Lowry out of the rotation due to personal reasons. After missing the previous game, Lowry is expected to continue to be away from the side.

KZ Okpala also features on the injury report with a wrist injury sustained recently. He is expected to be out for this game against the Trail Blazers.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) again out for Heat for Wednesday vs. visiting Portland. Also out for Heat: Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo, KZ Okpala, Chris Silva.



For Portland: Damian Lillard, Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller all out. Norman Powell is doubtful. Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) again out for Heat for Wednesday vs. visiting Portland. Also out for Heat: Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo, KZ Okpala, Chris Silva.For Portland: Damian Lillard, Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller all out. Norman Powell is doubtful.

Long-term injuries will continue to see Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo out of the rotation. Morris continues to recover from neck whiplash. Meanwhile, Oladipo continues to rehabilitate from his knee injury.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kyle Lowry Out Personal KZ Okpala Doubtful Wrist Markeiff Morris Out Neck Victor Oladipo Out Knee

Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat Predicted Lineups

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers v Orlando Magic

The Trail Blazers will make a lot of roster adjustments in the absence of their superstar. While the return of CJ McCollum has been timely and welcome, the overall look of the roster, given the injuries, leaves Portland shorthanded.

As it stands, the backcourt will see McCollum start at shooting guard with Anfernee Simons filling in for Damian Lillard. Simons has been in great form and has emerged as a key contributor in Lillard's absence.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



43 Points, 7 Assists, 56% FG

28 Points, 7 Assists, 53% FG

14 Points, 7 Assists, 3 Rebounds

31 Points, 6 Assists, 59% FG

23 Points, 11 Assists, 6 Rebounds

31 Points, 11 Assists, 52%



Put some respect on his name. Anfernee Simons over the last 6 Games:
43 Points, 7 Assists, 56% FG
28 Points, 7 Assists, 53% FG
14 Points, 7 Assists, 3 Rebounds
31 Points, 6 Assists, 59% FG
23 Points, 11 Assists, 6 Rebounds
31 Points, 11 Assists, 52%

With Norman Powell being out for the last few games, the Trail Blazers have seen a variation in their frontcourt trio. As Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington continue to start for the side, the starting small forward role has been given to Nassir Little. This rotation may continue for the time being.

Coming off the bench, the Trail Blazers will see significant minutes from players such as Ben McLemore, Dennis Smith Jr. and Tony Snell. With a shorthanded big-man rotation, Portland may be forced to play small-ball for the most part.

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler and head coach Erikk Spoelstra look on at the Heat game

Although the Heat will see Kyle Lowry out of the game, Miami will enjoy Bam Adebayo returning to the rotation. After recovering from a thumb injury, Adebayo gives the Heat the inside presence they'd been missing.

Given the current roster, the Heat will see a starting backcourt comprising of Gabe Vincent at point guard and Duncan Robinson at shooting guard. Vincent played an important role as a starter when the Heat were facing the worst of their injury crises.

The frontcourt will look a lot like Miami's original starting rotation. With Bam Adebayo joining the ranks of the Heat frontcourt at center, Miami will continue to see Jimmy Butler start at small forward with PJ Tucker at power forward.

The Miami Heat bench is filled with contributors. With players such as Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin and Max Strus coming off the bench, the Heat will also see significant minutes from Omer Yurtseven in the big man rotation.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting 5’s

Portland Trail Blazers

G - Anfernee Simons | G - CJ McCollum | F - Nassir Little | F - Robert Covington | C - Jusuf Nurkic

Miami Heat

G - Gabe Vincent | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

