Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat: Match Preview and Predictions - 5th January 2020

The Portland Trail Blazers travel to Miami to take on the Heat

Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat

Date & Time: Sunday, 5th January 2020 (6:00 PM ET)

Venue: American Airlines Arena, Miami, FL

Last Game Result

Portland Trail Blazers (15-21): 122-103 win over the Washington Wizards (4th January)

Miami Heat (25-10): 85-105 defeat to the Orlando Magic (4th January)

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

After reaching the 2019 Western Conference Finals, the Portland Trail Blazers have been among the biggest disappointments of the season. The team currently sits outside the Western Conference playoff spots with a 15-21 record, and they enter the game against the Heat having lost five of their past six games.

The Trail Blazers managed to snap their losing streak on Friday night as they beat the Washington Wizards, with Carmelo Anthony, Hassan Whiteside, CJ McCollum, and Damian Lillard all making valuable contributions.

A 7-12 road record doesn't make for good reading but there is no doubting that Portland remain a dangerous offensive team.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard remains among the best guards in the NBA

While the Trail Blazers have been underwhelming, Lillard has continued to impress. Lillard is currently averaging 26.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game - and the 29-year-old has also scored at least 30 points in four of his last five outings.

Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup:

Kent Bazemore, Carmelo Anthony, Hassan Whiteside, CJ McCollum, Damian Lillard

Miami Heat Preview

Since pulling off a huge overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 28, the Miami Heat have looked shaky.

Erik Spoelstra's team closed 2019 with a 123-105 loss to the struggling Washington Wizards, and while the team bounced back with a hard-fought win over the Toronto Raptors, they suffered another thumping loss to a sub .500 opponent on Friday night as they were defeated by the Orlando Magic.

While Jimmy Butler was excellent, his young teammates often looked disinterested as the Heat recorded just six points in the fourth quarter, which was the lowest total recorded for more than two years.

Nevertheless, Miami remain excellent on their own court (16-1), and Spoelstra will be looking for his team to bounce back against Portland.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has made an excellent start to life in Miami

Butler's performance was the only positive for the Heat during their surprise defeat to the Magic as he finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists. For the season, Butler is averaging 20.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.6 assists, and he will once again lead the way for a young Miami team.

Heat Predicted Lineup:

Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Meyers Leonard, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn

Trail Blazers vs Heat Match Prediction

While the Trail Blazers have enough offensive talent to cause the Heat problems, Miami remain the NBA's best team at home - and a fired-up performance from Butler should be enough to secure a 17th home win of the season.

Where to Watch Trail Blazers vs Heat?

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Sun and NBCSNW/Blazers Pass from 6:00 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.