Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Portland Trail Blazers are scheduled to clash with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. The Bucks and Trail Blazers faced off earlier this month and during their first meeting of the season, Portland's chaotic roster was schooled by Giannis Antetokounmpo and company.

Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis combined for 59 points on February 5th to thrash the Blazers by a 29-point difference, 137-108. Although Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons performed well, coach Chauncey Billups was unable to guide his team to victory. For Portland, who are on a two-game winning streak, victories have been rare and few.

They stand 10th in the Western Conference with a 23-34 record. If things don't improve quickly, Rip City will barely make it to the play-in tournament. The problem for them isn't just on one end of the court. They are amongst the bottom ten teams in both offense (21st) and defense (27th).

Milwaukee, on the other hand, is as dominant as ever. They are ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 35-22 record. Their offense, centered around the Greek Freak, is meticulous and ranks sixth in the entire league. Their defense, although not exceptional, ranks 12th in the league. Portland will need to overcome the odds on both ends of the floor on Monday if they wish to continue their winning streak.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

The Trail Blazers will head to Milwaukee with a long list of injured players. Damian Lillard, who has played only 29 games this season, will continue to remain sidelined.

Casey Holdahl @CHold Dennis Smith Jr. (right elbow), Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles), Joe Ingles (left knee), Keon Johnson (right ankle), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery) and Didi Louzada (left knee) are out for Monday’s game in Milwaukee. Dennis Smith Jr. (right elbow), Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles), Joe Ingles (left knee), Keon Johnson (right ankle), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery) and Didi Louzada (left knee) are out for Monday’s game in Milwaukee.

Without Lillard's offensive abilities, Portland's scoring has been stale and banal. In addition to Lillard, Joe Ingles, Keon Johnson, Eric Bledsoe, and Nassir Little will miss Monday night's action.

Player Name Status Reason Damian Lillard Out Core muscle recovery Eric Bledsoe Out Left Achilles tendinopathy Joe Ingles Out Left knee ACL tear Keon Johnson Out Right ankle sprain Nassir Little Out Left Shoulder recovery Didi Louzada Out Left Knee recovery Dennis Smith Jr. Out Right shoulder sprain

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been marked as probable for the game against Portland. While he is reportedly dealing with left ankle soreness, there is a high probability that he will suit up on Monday. Meanwhile, Pat Connaughton, George Hill and Brook Lopez will be sidelined for the upcoming game.

Player Name Status Reason Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable Left Ankle soreness Pat Connaughton Out Right finger fracture George Hill Out Neck soreness Brook Lopez Out Back Surgery

Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers will most likely start Anfernee Simmons and CJ Elleby in the backcourt. With CJ McCollum traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, Elleby will most likely start at the two. Meanwhile, Rip City's frontcourt will feature Jusuf Nurkic, Justise Winslow and Josh Hart.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks will most likely start with their usual lineup. Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis upfront, while Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen take command of the backcourt.

Antetokounmpo, who is among the top three scorers in the league this season, will be crucial to the Bucks' victory.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Anfernee Simons | Shooting Guard - CJ Elleby | Small Foward - Josh Hart | Power Forward - Justise Winslow Center - Jusuf Nurkic.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Foward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Bobby Portis.

