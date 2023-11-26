Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and betting tips | November 26, 2023

The Portland Trail Blazers start a five-game road trip with a visit at Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Portland will be looking to win back-to-back games after snapping an eight-game losing streak on Wednesday with a win against the Utah Jazz. Jerami Grant has been playing well amidst the team’s injuries. He is expected to lead the Blazers when they visit one of the NBA’s title favorites.

Milwaukee needed the best out of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Damian Lillard to eke out a 131-128 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday. The Bucks’ offense was humming but they also couldn’t stop the reeling Wizards from putting up points. They will need to step up their play on defense to prevent another struggle.

Portland is ranked dead last in the NBA in offensive rating. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has to coax more out of Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, Malcolm Brogdon and Matisse Thybulle. Milwaukee can’t be lackadaisical on the defensive end despite the Blazers’ poor inept showing on offense.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Portland Trail Blazers (4-11) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (11-5)

Date and Time: November 26, 2023 | 3:30 PM ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Game preview

Early season injuries to Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson have been major factors in the Blazers’ poor start. Henderson has returned but Simons is still out. Portland is still trying to find their footing with Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and Jerami Grant in the lineup. If one of them does not get into a rhythm, it will be a long night for them in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled against teams they are expected to dominate. They somehow play down to the level of the opposition while their defense has struggled at times. Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo have better chemistry than ever. Even without the injured Khris Middleton, they should have enough to defend their home floor.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted starting lineups

Deandre Ayton has been upgraded to probable after missing the Portland Trail Blazers’ last game. If he’s available, he should start alongside Jerami Grant, Malcolm Brogdon, Shaedon Sharpe and Toumani Camara.

Bucks coach Adrian Griffin may replace the injured Khris Middleton with Pat Connaughton. Malik Beasley, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Damian Lillard should continue to start for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 29.7 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 31.5. Bettors get -113 for both over and under. Over his last 10 games, he has hit at least 31 points seven times.

Damian Lillard is Milwaukee’s second-leading scorer with 25.2 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 28.5. Bettors get -104 for over and -122 for under. Lillard has hit at least 28 points in just three out of his last 10 games.

Sunday night marks Lillard’s first game against his former team, which will be a boost for him to show them what they have lost. “Dame Time” could light up the Blazers’ lineup to prove a point.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction

The moneyline for the Blazers is +525 while it’s -750 for the Bucks. Portland is a +12.5 underdog against Milwaukee on the road.

Portland’s offense is just terrible, particularly on the road. The Blazers’ only chance of covering the spread is if the Bucks take their foot on the gas. Milwaukee’s a heavy favorite to win the game as they have three in-form superstars.