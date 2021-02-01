Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - February 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Portland Trail Blazers will look to extend their winning streak when they travel east to take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Arena.

Damian Lillard and crew come into this match following a fantastic last-second win over the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Milwaukee Bucks will desperate to end their 2-game losing streak, which saw them come up short against the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans.

Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 2nd, 8 PM ET (Tuesday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Portland Trail Blazers Review

Portland Trail Blazers have struggled all season to find any sort of consistency. They currently sit at the 7th position in the Western Conference with a record of 10-8. The match against the Milwaukee Bucks will present any opportuntiy for the visiting team to build on the positive momentum from the Chicago Bulls game.

With Jusuf Nurkić and CJ McCullum missing from action, it was down to Damiam Lillard to lead the team to a win. He was also supported by an inspired performance from Gary Trent Jr and Enes Kanter. Last season, Portland Trail Blazers sneaked into the post-season through the play-in tournament, this year they would want to not leave their playoff chances to an elimination game.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Oklahoma City Thunder v Portland Trail Blazers

Logo Lillard has put on an exhibition in recent games, converting 3-pointers from outrageous range and dishing out perfect dimes for his teammates to capitalise on. Portland Trail Blazers' win over Chicago Bulls is a testament to his abilities and leadership. He's averaging 29.6 PPG, converting 38.7% of 3 points attempts, with a impressive field goal percentage of 45.8%.

Once again it will be down to Damian Lillard to drive Portlang Trail Blazers to a win in what is expected to be a very tough encounter.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G Damian Lillard, G Gary Trent Jr, F Robert Covington, F Rodney Hood, C Enes Kanter

Milwaulee Bucks Review

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently 3rd in the Eastern Conference, having suffered a minor slump in recent days, winning just 2 of their last 5.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, is still very much the player who impacts wining the most for the Milwaukee Bucks, although you can say he has much better supporting cast this time around.

The #Bucks battled back to make things interesting, but fell to the Pelicans 131-126



Highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rOuHM39L21 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 30, 2021

Offseason accuquisition Jrue Holiday has proven to be effective and his presence has taken pressure off of from Khris Middleton, who was expected to be the second star night in, night out.

After 2 failed post-season runs, Milwaukee Bucks are determined to go the distance this time around. Tying down Giannis to a Supermax deal in the offseason was the first major step towards securing their future, but now it's upto the players to go and perform.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks v Charlotte Hornets

The greek freak- Giannis Antetokounmpo, is the single biggest threat for the Portland Trail Blazers to fend. His lethal athletic ability has helped him average 33.4 PPG and make 55.3% of FGs this season. He will definitely get the defensive attention of the Blazers, in turn generating opportunities for other marksmen on the roster.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte DiVincenzo , F Khris Middleton, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez

Trail Blazers vs Bucks Match Prediction

Despite Portland Trail Blazers brilliant win on Saturday night, they seem to lack resources when stacked one-on-one against the Milwaukee Bucks. With key pieces missing from the starting line-up, the task for Damian Lillard and company becomes all the more tougher.

Like always, Portland Trail Blazers will give a strong fight but we expect Milwaukee Bucks to come away with a win from this encounter.

Where to watch Trail Blazers vs Bucks

Local coverage of the game will be available on Fox Sports Net Wisconsin. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.