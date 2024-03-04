Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 4, 2024

The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at the Target Center in Minneapolis, with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth and final game of their season series with the Wolves sweeping them and is included in the NBA's six-game slate.

The Blazers, 17-42, are second from the bottom in the West, coming off a 107-100 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on the road on Saturday. Anfernee Simons ended the game with 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on 4 of 9 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, the Wolves, 42-19, hold the first spot in the West, dropping their previous contest 89-88 to the LA Clippers at home in the first set of their back-to-back. Despite the loss, Anthony Edwards notched 27 points, five rebounds and two assists with three steals on 9 of 20 shooting, including 3 of 10 from the 3-point line.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves will be aired locally on Bally Sports North and ROOT Sports Plus for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

Spread: Blazers +14.5 vs. Wolves -14

Moneyline: Blazers +800 vs. Wolves -1200

Total over and under: Blazers O 211.5 vs. Wolves U 212.5

Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

Minnesota has dominated Portland in their season series, winning the first three encounters. In their latest matchup on Feb. 15, the Timberwolves showcased their efficiency and defensive prowess. They shot an impressive 51.7% from the field while limiting the Trail Blazers to just 37.3% shooting.

Additionally, Minnesota excelled at the free-throw line, making 25 out of 27 attempts. The Timberwolves also outrebounded Portland 52-35 and dominated the paint with 66 points. They maintained a commanding presence throughout the game, leading by as much as 38 points and never falling behind by more than two.

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently struggling on the offensive front, averaging 107.5 points per game, which ranks them 29th in the league. Their shooting efficiency mirrors this struggle, at 43.9% (29th) and a 34.8% conversion rate from 3-point range (27th). However, they are more proficient from the free-throw line, where they convert 79.3% of their attempts, placing them 10th in the NBA.

The Blazers also average 41.9 rebounds (25th) and 22.7 assists per game (30th), while committing 15.1 turnovers per game (28th).

Defensively, Portland allows 115.6 points per game, ranking them 17th in the league. Opponents shoot 49.3% against them (26th) and 35.0% from beyond the arc, which surprisingly places the Blazers fifth in limiting 3-point shots.

The Timberwolves exhibit a balanced performance on both ends of the court. Offensively, they average 113.2 points per game, ranking 20th in the NBA. Their shooting accuracy is notable, with a 48.6% field goal percentage (10th) and an impressive 38.9% from 3-point range, which is the second-best in the league.

The Timberwolves are also proficient from the free-throw line, converting 78.6% of their attempts (11th), and they average 44.2 rebounds per game (12th). In terms of ball movement, they average 26.4 assists (16th), though they do have some issues with ball security, averaging 14.7 turnovers per game (23rd).

Defensively, Minnesota stands out, allowing only 106.3 points per game, which is the best in the NBA. Opponents find it challenging to score against them, shooting just 44.4% from the field (3rd) and 34.8% from 3-point range (3rd).

The Wolves also excel in limiting opponents' rebounds, allowing only 40.8 per game, which ranks third in the league. This strong defensive effort complements their efficient offense, by pushing in transition that suits Anthony Edwards' strength.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups

The Blazers will start Anfernee Simons at PG, Kris Murray at SG, Toumani Camara at SF, Jabari Walker at PF and Deandre Ayton at center.

The Wolves will start Mike Conley at PG, Anthony Edwards at SG, Jaden McDaniels at SF, Karl-Anthony Towns at PF and Rudy Gobert at center.

These starting lineups are provisional and may be adjusted based on the final status of players who are currently listed as questionable to participate in the game.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting tips

Anfernee Simons has averaged 22.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists with 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks. Simons' prop for recording a double-double is set at +950 and is not favorable to record this.

Anthony Edwards has averaged 26.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists with 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks. His assist prop is set at over/under 5.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Rudy Gobert has averaged 13.6 points and 12.8 rebounds with 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocks. Gobert's prop bet for scoring the first basket of the game is set at +600, indicating it's not considered highly likely, given the offensive hierarchy of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

The Wolves are heavily favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -14 point spread and -1200 on the moneyline.

The Blazers, however, are favored to cross the over mark at 211.5, while the Wolves are expected to go under 212.5. With Blazers offensive struggles, anticipate the game total to go under.