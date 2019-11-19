Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Preview and Predictions - 19th November 2019

Portland will be looking to get back to winning ways

Match details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans Pelicans

Date and time: Tuesday, 19 November 2019, 8:00 pm E.T.

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Last game results

Portland Trail Blazers (5-9): 132-108 loss against the Houston Rockets (18 November 2019)

New Orleans Pelicans (4-9): 108-100 win against the Golden State Warriors (17 November 2019)

Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have endured a poor start to the new season. After reaching the Western Conference Finals last season, Portland were a potential lock for the playoffs this time around. However, they are currently 12th in the Western Conference standings with a 5-9 record.

The Blazers have a great squad at their disposal and Damian Lillard is having a great individual season, however, they have struggled as a unit and will need to get things back on track starting with their trip to New Orleans.

Key player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard is having an exceptional season

Damian Lillard is one of the finest point guards in the game today. He led the Blazers to the Western Conference Finals last season and started the current campaign with a bang as well, scoring a career-high 60 points in one of the games.

Lillard is averaging 29.8 points and 7 assists per game this season and will be looking to guide his side to a much-needed win against the Pelicans.

Trail Blazers predicted lineup

Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Nassir Little, Rodney Hood, Hassan Whiteside

New Orleans Pelicans preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have also had a middling start to the season. After a productive pre-season, expectations were high, but the Pelicans lost their star rookie Zion Williamson which has acted as a body blow to the franchise.

The Pelicans currently have a 4-9 record and are the 14th-ranked team in the Western Conference. They got a couple of great wins against the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors recently and will be looking to continue their momentum with another victory.

Key player - Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday had huge games against the Clippers and the Thunder

Jrue Holiday is a very good two-way player and provides the young Pelicans core with much-needed veteran presence. He exploded in the win against the Clippers, going for a season-high 36 points.

Holiday is averaging 17.2 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists per game this season and will need to continue putting up big numbers considering the injuries the Pelicans are dealing with.

Pelicans predicted lineup

Jrue Holiday, JJ Redick, E'Twaun Moore, Kenrich Williams, Jaxson Hayes

Blazers vs Pelicans Match Prediction

Both teams are desperate for a win at the moment. The Blazers have the better lineup but the Pelicans have home-court advantage and are coming off a morale-boosting win against the Golden State Warriors.

Ultimately, that could get them through this contest against the Blazers.

Where to watch Blazers vs Pelicans?

This Western Conference match-up can be seen on FOX Sports Prime Ticket and FOX Sports New Orleans, or you can stream it live online with NBA League Pass.