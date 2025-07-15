Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 15 

The Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans will square off on Tuesday night for their third game of the NBA Summer League. The Pelicans are still looking to win their first game of the event, while the Trail Blazers have gone 1-1.
New Orleans dropped contests to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Lakers, while the Blazers blew out the Golden State Warriors before losing to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans Pelicans game details and odds
The Blazers versus Pelicans game will take place at Cox Pavilion on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the contest via NBA League Pass.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Moneyline: Blazers (+110) vs Pelicans (-130)
Odds: Blazers (+4.5) vs Pelicans (-4.5)
Total (O/U): o176.5 (-152) u176.5 (+110)
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.
Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans Pelicans preview
The Blazers enter the Summer League with rookie big man Hansen Yang as a player to keep a keen eye on. The seven-footer was a surprise pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, but he's turned plenty of heads with his passing and has shown why the Blazers were so eager to get him. He's averaged 10.0 points and 4.0 assists per game, showing flashes of his electric passing.
For the Pelicans, rookie guard Jeremiah Fears has turned heads with averages of 14.5 points per game, all while fellow rookie Derik Queen has dominated the glass with averages of 12.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. He's also shooting 50% from beyond the arc, although he has only taken a couple of three-pointers.
Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans Pelicans roster
Here is a look at the Blazers and Pelicans' summer league rosters ahead of their game on Sunday.
Blazers
Pelicans
Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction
The Blazers have fared better in the Summer League so far, but the Pelicans have a slightly more talented team. Also, it's hard to think they will go winless after three games.
Our prediction: Expect the Pelicans to win.
Trail Blazers Nation! You can check out the latest Portland Trail Blazers Schedule and dive into the Trail Blazers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.