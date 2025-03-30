  • home icon
Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 30 | NBA 2024-25 Season

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Mar 30, 2025 08:38 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks at Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Imagn
Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 30 | NBA 2024-25 Season (Credits: IMAGN)

The New York Knicks host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday for their second and final 2024-25 NBA season encounter. During their previous meeting earlier this month, the Knicks defeated the Trail Blazers 114-113 in overtime on the road.

Portland (32-42) is 12th in a tight Western Conference ahead of the contest. In addition to their 4-6-0 record over the last 10 games, the Trail Blazers are on a three-game skid following a 107-128 road loss against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. Despite the defeat, Deni Avdija stood out with 24 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Meanwhile, New York (46-27) is third in the East with six wins in their last 10 outings. The Knicks registered a 116-107 road win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, with OG Anunoby leading the charge with 31 points, two rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

also-read-trending Trending

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks: Injury Reports

Trail Blazers injury report for Sunday

The Portland Trail Blazers have seven players on their injury report for the contest. Sidy Cissoko will likely play while Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simmons are questionable. Deandre Ayton, Scoot Henderson and Robert Williams III are out for the game, while Bryce McGowens is out for the season.

PlayerStatusInjury
Sidy CissokoProbable (GTD)Ankle
Jerami GrantQuestionable (GTD)Knee
Anfernee SimmonsQuestionable (GTD)Forearm
Deandre AytonOutCalf
Scoot HendersonOutConcussion
Robert Williams IIIOutKnee
Bryce McGowensOut (OFS)Ribs
Knicks injury report for Sunday

On the other hand, the New York Knicks have Jalen Brunson, Ariel Hukporti, Miles McBride, and Cameron Payne listed out for the game.

PlayerStatusInjury
Jalen BrunsonOutAnkle
Ariel HukportiOutKnee
Miles McBrideOutGroin
Cameron PayneOutAnkle
Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Trail Blazers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Sunday

The Trail Blazers are expected to use a starting lineup of Anfernee Simmons (PG), Shaedon Sharpe (SG), Toumani Camara (SF), Deni Avdija (PF), and Donovan Clingan (C) for the upcoming matchup.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGAnfernee Simmons*
Dalano BantonShaedon Sharpe
SGShaedon SharpeToumani CamaraDalano Banton
SFToumani CamaraDeni AvdijaMatisse Thybulle
PFDeni AvdijaKris MurrayJabari Walker
CDonovan ClinganDuop ReathJabari Walker
Knicks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Sunday

Meanwhile, the Knicks are projected to use a starting lineup of Delon Wright (PG), Mikal Bridges (SG), Josh Hart (SF), OG Anunoby (PF) and Karl-Anthony Towns (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGDelon Wright
Tyler Kolek

SGMikal BridgesLandry ShametPacome Dadiet
SFJosh HartLandry ShametMikal Bridges
PFOG AnunobyJosh HartPrecious Achiuwa
CKarl-Anthony TownsMitchell RobinsonPrecious Achiuwa
How to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks game?

The Trail Blazers vs. Knicks game will tip off at 6 p.m. EST on Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV and locally on KATU, KUNP, and MSG. It can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

हिन्दी