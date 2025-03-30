Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 30 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The New York Knicks host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday for their second and final 2024-25 NBA season encounter. During their previous meeting earlier this month, the Knicks defeated the Trail Blazers 114-113 in overtime on the road.

Ad

Portland (32-42) is 12th in a tight Western Conference ahead of the contest. In addition to their 4-6-0 record over the last 10 games, the Trail Blazers are on a three-game skid following a 107-128 road loss against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. Despite the defeat, Deni Avdija stood out with 24 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Meanwhile, New York (46-27) is third in the East with six wins in their last 10 outings. The Knicks registered a 116-107 road win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, with OG Anunoby leading the charge with 31 points, two rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks: Injury Reports

Trail Blazers injury report for Sunday

The Portland Trail Blazers have seven players on their injury report for the contest. Sidy Cissoko will likely play while Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simmons are questionable. Deandre Ayton, Scoot Henderson and Robert Williams III are out for the game, while Bryce McGowens is out for the season.

Ad

Player Status Injury Sidy Cissoko Probable (GTD) Ankle Jerami Grant Questionable (GTD) Knee Anfernee Simmons Questionable (GTD) Forearm Deandre Ayton Out Calf Scoot Henderson Out Concussion Robert Williams III Out Knee Bryce McGowens Out (OFS) Ribs

Ad

Knicks injury report for Sunday

On the other hand, the New York Knicks have Jalen Brunson, Ariel Hukporti, Miles McBride, and Cameron Payne listed out for the game.

Player Status Injury Jalen Brunson Out Ankle Ariel Hukporti Out Knee Miles McBride Out Groin Cameron Payne Out Ankle

Ad

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Trail Blazers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Sunday

The Trail Blazers are expected to use a starting lineup of Anfernee Simmons (PG), Shaedon Sharpe (SG), Toumani Camara (SF), Deni Avdija (PF), and Donovan Clingan (C) for the upcoming matchup.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Anfernee Simmons*

Dalano Banton Shaedon Sharpe SG Shaedon Sharpe Toumani Camara Dalano Banton SF Toumani Camara Deni Avdija Matisse Thybulle PF Deni Avdija Kris Murray Jabari Walker C Donovan Clingan Duop Reath Jabari Walker

Ad

Knicks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Sunday

Meanwhile, the Knicks are projected to use a starting lineup of Delon Wright (PG), Mikal Bridges (SG), Josh Hart (SF), OG Anunoby (PF) and Karl-Anthony Towns (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Delon Wright

Tyler Kolek



SG Mikal Bridges Landry Shamet Pacome Dadiet SF Josh Hart Landry Shamet Mikal Bridges PF OG Anunoby Josh Hart Precious Achiuwa C Karl-Anthony Towns Mitchell Robinson Precious Achiuwa

Ad

How to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks game?

The Trail Blazers vs. Knicks game will tip off at 6 p.m. EST on Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV and locally on KATU, KUNP, and MSG. It can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback