Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 30 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The New York Knicks host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday for their second and final 2024-25 NBA season encounter. During their previous meeting earlier this month, the Knicks defeated the Trail Blazers 114-113 in overtime on the road.
Portland (32-42) is 12th in a tight Western Conference ahead of the contest. In addition to their 4-6-0 record over the last 10 games, the Trail Blazers are on a three-game skid following a 107-128 road loss against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. Despite the defeat, Deni Avdija stood out with 24 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Meanwhile, New York (46-27) is third in the East with six wins in their last 10 outings. The Knicks registered a 116-107 road win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, with OG Anunoby leading the charge with 31 points, two rebounds, two assists, and three steals.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks: Injury Reports
Trail Blazers injury report for Sunday
The Portland Trail Blazers have seven players on their injury report for the contest. Sidy Cissoko will likely play while Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simmons are questionable. Deandre Ayton, Scoot Henderson and Robert Williams III are out for the game, while Bryce McGowens is out for the season.
Knicks injury report for Sunday
On the other hand, the New York Knicks have Jalen Brunson, Ariel Hukporti, Miles McBride, and Cameron Payne listed out for the game.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Trail Blazers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Sunday
The Trail Blazers are expected to use a starting lineup of Anfernee Simmons (PG), Shaedon Sharpe (SG), Toumani Camara (SF), Deni Avdija (PF), and Donovan Clingan (C) for the upcoming matchup.
Knicks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Sunday
Meanwhile, the Knicks are projected to use a starting lineup of Delon Wright (PG), Mikal Bridges (SG), Josh Hart (SF), OG Anunoby (PF) and Karl-Anthony Towns (C).
How to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks game?
The Trail Blazers vs. Knicks game will tip off at 6 p.m. EST on Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV and locally on KATU, KUNP, and MSG. It can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.