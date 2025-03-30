Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2025

More than two weeks after their classic matchup at the Moda Center, the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers battle it out again on Sunday. The Blazers visit the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in hopes of getting payback after their 114-113 loss on March 12.

Mikal Bridges gave New York the win that night in Portland by hitting a game-winning buzzer-beat shot from beyond the arc in overtime. It was the Knicks' second win since Jalen Brunson suffered a sprained ankle and was ruled out indefinitely.

Fans can watch the game on NBA TV. It's also available on local channels KATU and KUNP in Portland, and the MSG Network in New York. The game's tipoff is scheduled at 6 p.m. IST.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

Moneyline: Blazers (+275) vs. Knicks (-345)

Spread: Blazers +8 (-110) vs. Knicks -8 (-110)

Total (O/U): Blazers o221.5 (-105) vs. Knicks u221.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks Preview

The Blazers are on a three-game losing streak heading into Sunday's contest in the Big Apple. They began a five-game road trip with a disappointing blowout loss to the Sacramento Kings. They have been playing well over the past month and would like to finish the regular season strong.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are 6-5 since Jalen Brunson went down with the ankle injury. They can't seem to put together a nice run without their best player. Nevertheless, they are likely set as the East's No. 3 seed with a record of 46-27 with nine games left.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups

Blazers

G - Anfernee Simons | G - Shaedon Sharpe | F - Deni Avdija | F - Toumani Camara | C - Donovan Clingan

Knicks

G - Delon Wright | G - Mikal Bridges | F - Josh Hart | F - OG Anunoby | C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tip-off.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks Betting Tips

In Jalen Brunson's absence from the past 11 games, Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 25.7 points. Towns has an over/under of 26.5 points via DraftKings. Bet on KAT to go UNDER (-120) since he has only scored 27 or more four times since Brunson's injury.

Deni Avdija has turned himself into an important piece for Portland's future this season. He's averaging 16.0 points per game, but has an over/under of 19.5 points via FanDuel. Expect Avdija to hit the mark because has has gone OVER (-122) three times in his last five games.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks Prediction

The Knicks are favored to win the game on Sunday against the Blazers. If the visitors continue their lackluster performances, the Knicks will make this an easy win. However, the Blazers should be motivated to play their best to avenge their March 12 loss.

The prediction is a win for the Knicks, with the Blazers covering the spread and the total going OVER 221.5 points.

