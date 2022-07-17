Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - July 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time in the NBA Summer League 2022.

The two teams are ranked second and third in the standings. The Knicks' only loss in the summer league came against the Trail Blazers.

In their first game, which was played on July 22, the Portland Trail Blazers beat the New York Knicks by 11 points. The Knicks had a 24-point performance from Quentin Grimes, but it wasn't enough to stop Portland. The Blazers had five different players in double figures.

The upcoming clash will be exciting as both teams have played well in the Summer League.

Match Details

Matchup: Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks | NBA Summer League 2022.

Date & Time: Sunday, July 17; 3 PM EDT (Monday, July 18; 12:30 AM IST).

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Portland Trail Blazers preview

Damian Lillard supported his Trail Blazers at the NBA Summer League 2022 (Image via Getty Images)

The Portland Trail Blazers have been one of the best teams in Las Vegas. They've only lost once in a 3-point defeat against the Detroit Pistons.

The Trail Blazers are on a three-game win streak and will look to extend it to four against the New York Knicks.

Their last game was against the Houston Rockets, where Keon Johnson put the team on his back with a 25-point performance. Portland won the game 85-77.

Key Player - Trendon Watford

Trendon Watford has been one of the best players for the Trail Blazers in the Summer League. If he finds a way to stay out of foul trouble, the New York Knicks could suffer their second loss.

NBA @NBA TRENDON WATFORD ROCKING THE RIM! TRENDON WATFORD ROCKING THE RIM! https://t.co/qyiTG7Tumc

In his first matchup against the Knicks, the forward scored 18 points and grabbed 6 rebounds. He was efficient from the field, converting 54.5% of his shots.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

Guard: Brandon Williams | Guard: Keon Johnson | Forward: Trendon Watford | Forward: Greg Brown III | Center: Luka Garza

New York Knicks preview

Richard Jefferson officiated the last Knicks - Trail Blazers game (Image via Getty Images)

The New York Knicks have only lost one game in the Summer League. They played well until they collapsed in the fourth quarter and let the Trail Blazers get away with a victory.

Despite the loss, the Knicks rank first in the +/- with 11.8. Their 32-point victory over the Chicago Bulls contributed to this league-leading rating, and they'll look to tie the series against Portland.

Key Player - Quentin Grimes

Quentin Grimes has been one of the most consistent scorers in the Summer League. In three out of his four games, the swingman scored 24 points.

ClutchPoints NBA @ClutchPointsNBA



Moses Moody 27.5 PPG

Quentin Grimes 23.5 PPG

Keegan Murray 23.3 PPG

Jonathan Kuminga 19.3 PPG These guys are getting 🪣s in Summer LeagueMoses Moody27.5 PPGQuentin Grimes23.5 PPGKeegan Murray23.3 PPGJonathan Kuminga19.3 PPG These guys are getting 🪣s in Summer LeagueMoses Moody 👉 27.5 PPGQuentin Grimes 👉 23.5 PPGKeegan Murray 👉 23.3 PPGJonathan Kuminga 👉 19.3 PPG https://t.co/hUrYCgDute

With 23.5 points per game, Grimes is the fourth-best scorer in the league. He's also been good at keeping his teammates involved with 4.3 assists per game.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

Guard: Quentin Grimes | Guard: Miles McBride | Forward: Feron Hunt | Forward: Trevor Keels | Center: Jericho Sims

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Match Prediction

Quentin Grimes will probably put on another fantastic show for the Knicks, and we can expect another 20-point game from him. However, the Knicks will have to prevent Portland from beating them in the fourth quarter again.

The Trail Blazers, on the other hand, have incredible momentum with three straight wins. It will be challenging to stop them, but if anyone can do it, it's the Knicks.

Where to watch Trail Blazers vs. Knicks?

The Trail Blazers' game against the Knicks will be broadcast on ESPN.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far