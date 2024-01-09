Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | January 9, 2024

The Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks matchup is set to take place on January 9 as part of the five-game slate by the NBA. This is going to be the first time that both teams will face in the 2023-24 season. In their last six encounters, the Knicks and Blazers split the wins, 3-3.

The Portland Trail Blazers in 35 games into their first season without Damian Lillard has a 10-25 record. This team was able to snap a three-game losing streak by beating the Brooklyn Nets in overtime, 134-127.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are eighth in the NBA Eastern Conference standings with their 21-15 record. Coming into this matchup, the team will hope to extend their four-game winning streak and has not been defeated in 2024.

Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks game is set to take place at the basketball mecca Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, January 9.

The television broadcast by MSG and ROOT SPORTS PLUS will begin at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass subscription is one way to watch the action through an online live stream.

Moneyline: Trail Blazers (+500) vs Knicks (-700)

Spread: Trail Blazers +12.0 (-110) vs -12.0 Knicks (-110)

Total (O/U): Trail Blazers (u225.5) vs Knicks (o225.5)

Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks: Preview

The only player on the New York Knicks injury list is center Mitchell Robinson who is already out for the season due to heal his ankle.

On the other side of the fence, Mathysse Tybulle and Jabari Walaker are marked as 'questionable' for this upcoming game and will be game-time decisions by the Trail Blazers' medical staff. DeAndre Ayton, Moses Brown and Robert Williams III are also out but there is no timeline on their return to the roster.

Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks: Predicted lineups

With DeAndre Ayton out, Duop Reath has been starting at center while Jerami Grant and Toumani Camara join him in the frontcourt. Anfernee Simons and rookie Scoot Henderson are the starting backcourt combination for the Trail Blazers.

Ian Hartenstein has secured the starting center position with Mitchell Robinson out for the season. OG Anunoby and Julius Randle are the forwards while Jalen Brunson has Donte DiVincenzo as his backcourt tandem.

Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks: Betting tips

Rookie Scoot Henderson has been on a roller coaster ride and he has been missing the 12.5 points NBA prop twice for the last three games. It is safe to put him under the latest trend.

Julius Randle has been on a roll and that is why he has a high NBA prop of 29.5 points. He has gone over the mark three times in the last four games and with the depleted frontcourt of the Trail Blazers, he should go over again.

Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks: Prediction

Both of these teams love to score and they are expected to go over the total just like their last three matchups. The New York Knicks should win this but expect the Portland Trail Blazers to keep it close. Thus, the wide spread of 12.5 points for this game won't be covered.