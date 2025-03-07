Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 7 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The OKC Thunder host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday for their fourth and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Thunder are up 3-0 against the Trail Blazers in their ongoing season series.

Portland sits 12th in the Western Conference standings with a 28-35 record and has won five of its last 10 games. It is coming off a 128-118 road loss against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, with Anfernee Simmons leading the losing effort with 30 points, six assists, one rebound and a steal.

Meanwhile, the Thunder lead the West with a 51-11 record and have won eight of their last 10 outings. They are riding a five-game winning streak following their 120-103 road win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 41 points to lead the Thunder to victory along with eight assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder: Injury Reports

Trail Blazers injury report for March 7

The Trail Blazers have six players listed on their injury report. Deni Avdija and Jerami Grant are listed as questionable, and their participation will be a game-time decision. Deandre Ayton, Dalano Banton, Matisse Thybulle and Robert Williams III are out for the game.

Player Status Injury Deni Avdija Questionable (GTD) Quadriceps Jerami Grant Questionable (GTD) Knee Deandre Ayton Out Calf Dalano Banton Out Personal Matisse Thybulle Out Ankle Robert Williams III Out Knee

Thunder injury report for Mar. 7

On the other hand, the Thunder have eight players listed on their injury report. Chet Holmgren is questionable to play while Nikola Topic is out for the season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jalen Williams, Ajay Mitchell and Cason Wallace are listed out for the game.

Player Status Injury Chet Holmgren Questionable (GTD) Lower Leg Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Out Rest Luguentz Dort Out Knee Isaiah Hartenstein Out Nose Jalen Williams Out Wrist Ajay Mitchell Out Toe Cason Wallace Out Knee Nikola Topic Out (OFS) Knee

Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Trail Blazers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Mar. 7

The Trail Blazers are expected to use a starting lineup of Anfernee Simmons (PG), Toumani Camara (SG), Deni Avdija (SF), Jerami Grant (PF) and Donovan Clingan (C) for the upcoming matchup.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Anfernee Simmons

Scoot Henderson Shaedon Sharpe SG Toumani Camara Anfernee Simmons Shaedon Sharpe SF Deni Avdija* Shaedon Sharpe Toumani Camara PF Jerami Grant* Kris Murray Deni Avdija* C Donovan Clingan Jabari Walker Duop Reath

Thunder Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Mar. 7

Meanwhile, the Thunder are projected to use a starting lineup of Alex Caruso (PG), Isaiah Joe (SG), Aaron Wiggins (SF), Chet Holmgren (PF) and Jaylin Williams (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Alex Caruso Adam Flagler

SG Isaiah Joe Alex Caruso Aaron Wiggins SF Aaron Wiggins Alex Caruso Isaiah Joe PF Chet Holmgren* Aaron Wiggins Kenrich Williams C Jaylin Williams Chet Holmgren* Branden Carlson

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder?

The Trail Blazers-Thunder matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EST on Friday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma. The game will be broadcast locally on KATU, KUNP and FDSOK. It is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

