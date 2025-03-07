  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 7 | NBA 2024-25 Season

Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 7 | NBA 2024-25 Season

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Mar 07, 2025 12:16 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Imagn
Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 7 | NBA 2024-25 Season (Image Credit: IMAGN)

The OKC Thunder host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday for their fourth and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Thunder are up 3-0 against the Trail Blazers in their ongoing season series.

Ad

Portland sits 12th in the Western Conference standings with a 28-35 record and has won five of its last 10 games. It is coming off a 128-118 road loss against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, with Anfernee Simmons leading the losing effort with 30 points, six assists, one rebound and a steal.

Meanwhile, the Thunder lead the West with a 51-11 record and have won eight of their last 10 outings. They are riding a five-game winning streak following their 120-103 road win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 41 points to lead the Thunder to victory along with eight assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder: Injury Reports

Trail Blazers injury report for March 7

The Trail Blazers have six players listed on their injury report. Deni Avdija and Jerami Grant are listed as questionable, and their participation will be a game-time decision. Deandre Ayton, Dalano Banton, Matisse Thybulle and Robert Williams III are out for the game.

Ad
PlayerStatusInjury
Deni AvdijaQuestionable (GTD)Quadriceps
Jerami GrantQuestionable (GTD)Knee
Deandre AytonOutCalf
Dalano BantonOutPersonal
Matisse ThybulleOutAnkle
Robert Williams IIIOut Knee
Ad

Thunder injury report for Mar. 7

On the other hand, the Thunder have eight players listed on their injury report. Chet Holmgren is questionable to play while Nikola Topic is out for the season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jalen Williams, Ajay Mitchell and Cason Wallace are listed out for the game.

PlayerStatusInjury
Chet HolmgrenQuestionable (GTD)Lower Leg
Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderOutRest
Luguentz DortOutKnee
Isaiah HartensteinOutNose
Jalen WilliamsOutWrist
Ajay MitchellOutToe
Cason WallaceOutKnee
Nikola TopicOut (OFS)Knee
Ad

Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Trail Blazers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Mar. 7

The Trail Blazers are expected to use a starting lineup of Anfernee Simmons (PG), Toumani Camara (SG), Deni Avdija (SF), Jerami Grant (PF) and Donovan Clingan (C) for the upcoming matchup.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGAnfernee Simmons
Scoot HendersonShaedon Sharpe
SGToumani CamaraAnfernee SimmonsShaedon Sharpe
SFDeni Avdija*Shaedon SharpeToumani Camara
PFJerami Grant*Kris MurrayDeni Avdija*
CDonovan ClinganJabari WalkerDuop Reath
Ad

Thunder Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Mar. 7

Meanwhile, the Thunder are projected to use a starting lineup of Alex Caruso (PG), Isaiah Joe (SG), Aaron Wiggins (SF), Chet Holmgren (PF) and Jaylin Williams (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGAlex CarusoAdam Flagler
SGIsaiah JoeAlex CarusoAaron Wiggins
SFAaron WigginsAlex CarusoIsaiah Joe
PFChet Holmgren*Aaron WigginsKenrich Williams
CJaylin WilliamsChet Holmgren*Branden Carlson
Ad

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder?

The Trail Blazers-Thunder matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EST on Friday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma. The game will be broadcast locally on KATU, KUNP and FDSOK. It is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Trail Blazers Nation! You can check out the latest Portland Trail Blazers Schedule and dive into the Trail Blazers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी