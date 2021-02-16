Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - February 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The red-hot Portland Trail Blazers will face off against the slumping OKC Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Tuesday.

The Portland Trail Blazers have been on a tear, winning four straight games that have earned them a .615 winning percentage. The Trail Blazers are currently occupying the fifth spot in the West with a 16-10 record.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder's season is spiraling out of control, as they tumble towards the bottom end of the West with an 11-15 record ahead of this matchup.

Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs. OKC Thunder Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 16th, 2021, 8:00 PM ET. (Wednesday 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have been firing on all cylinders of late, going 7-3 in their last 10 outings. The secret behind their success is teamwork. The Trail Blazers have witnessed several players stepping up and playing unselfish basketball night after night.

The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off an entertaining battle against the Dallas Mavericks, where Damian Lillard exploded for 34 points. He dished out 11 dimes and controlled three boards in 36 minutes from the floor.

With the game tied at 116 apiece, Lillard rose for a step-back three and found nothing but the net, swaying momentum in the Trail Blazers' favor. A great sign for coach Terry Stotts was six players scoring in double digits to secure their 16th win of the season.

Gary Trent Jr. and veteran Carmelo Anthony have taken the onus on offense in McCollum's absence and have been the driving force behind the Trail Blazers' success. The Portland Trail Blazers will aim to extend their hot streak when they take on the OKC Thunder on the road on Tuesday.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers drives to the basket against Davis Bertans of the Washington Wizards.

Damian Lillard has been one of the best players in the association for several years now. He should be discussed as an MVP candidate, as he has proven his mettle with stellar performances this campaign.

Dame Dollar has solidified his place as one of the top scorers this season. He is competing with the likes of Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic in the most points category.

Lillard is averaging an impressive 29.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds on 44% shooting from the floor.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G Damian Lillard, G Gary Trent Jr., F Derrick Jones Jr., F Robert Covington, C Enes Kanter

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder snapped their three-game losing skid by conquering the mighty Bucks with a 114-109 game-time decision. The Thunder could pull off an upset on the back of an all-round performance from their temporary starting unit, who all scored in double digits to secure the win.

The OKC Thunder scored 50 points in the paint while making 15 long-range treys with 41% accuracy from the deep. Al Horford has hit his stride in the recent stretch and proved to be the difference-maker.

Horford posted 20 points to go along with nine assists and seven boards en route to the Thunder's 11th win of the season. The Portland Trail Blazers will need to bring their A-game on Tuesday. Else, the OKC Thunder could take a 2-0 lead on the season, having already beaten them in their first clash of the season.

Key Player – Al Horford

Al Horford in action against the LA Lakers.

Al Horford has turned the clock in the Thunder's recent stretch, generating offense with his silky-smooth skills. What's more impressive is that Horford is not only scoring the ball efficiently but also playing the role of a facilitator

He has been distributing the ball like a point guard and has been averaging 20 points in his last five outings. This could cause trouble for the visiting Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

The five-time All-Star is averaging 14.8 points, 7.0 rebounds on 45% shooting from the field, and 39.6% from the deep.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G Justin Jackson, G Luguentz Dort, F Kenrich Williams, F Darius Bazley, C Al Horford

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Match Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers have been taking care of business in style, defeating some of the league's top teams in their recent stretch. That said, the OKC Thunder will be soaring with confidence after beating the Milwaukee Bucks in their previous matchup.

Naturally, they will fancy their chances of pulling off another upset by taking the win at home. However, Damian Lillard has been unstoppable, making the Trail Blazers the favorites to win this one.

Where to watch Trail Blazers vs. Thunder?

The game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the OKC Thunder will be telecast on Fox Sports Oklahoma and NBC Sports Northwest. Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.