Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic Prediction & Game Preview - July 13th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers have some young players looking to make their mark in the Summer League. Scoot Henderson has been impressive in Las Vegas and looks every bit the future franchise cornerstone people expected him to be.

The Magic have one of the more enjoyable young rosters of this year's Summer League, with Jett Howard, Anthony Black, and Elijah Huges all looking to impress.

As far as the Summer League goes, the contest between the Magic and Trail Blazers will be one of the best matchups of the tournament.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic Summer League: Prediction

Both Portland and Orlando have fun rosters. Jett Howard, Scoot Henderson, and Anthony Black all recently entered the NBA via the draft and are playing hard to earn minutes. Nevertheless, there's every reason to believe that Scoot Henderson will be the best player on the court.

Portland can also rely on Shardon Sharpe to impress - as he has been all throughout the Summer League competition.

It's hard to call a winner here, but if we have to, then the Trail Blazers will likely grind out a close-fought victory, with both sides throwing everything they have at each other on the offensive side of the court.

Portland Trail Blazers Summer League Roster

No. Name Position Height Weight 41 Ibou Badji C 7-1 240 21 John Butler Jr. F 7-0 190 57 Antoine Davis G 6-1 165 54 Michael Devoe G 6-4 183 00 Scoot Henderson G 6-2 196 6 Keon Johnson G 6-3 185 76 Christ Koumadje C 7-4 269 53 Jaizec Lottie G 6-2 190 60 Justin Minaya F 6-7 210 8 Kris Murray F 6-8 215 68 Duop Reath C 6-11 245 72 Rayan Rupert G/F 6-7 195 17 Shaedon Sharpe G 6-5 200 63 Malachi Smith G 6-4 210 34 Jabari Walker F 6-7 200 23 Nate Williams G/F 6-5 206

Orlando Magic Summer League Roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Anthony Black 0 G 6-7 200 lbs JAN 20, 2004 19 R Arkansas #6 Pick In 2023 Draft Caleb Houstan 2 F 6-8 210 lbs JAN 09, 2003 20 1 Michigan #32 Pick In 2022 Draft Kevon Harris 7 G 6-6 220 lbs JUN 24, 1997 26 1 Stephen F. Austin Signed On 07/25/22 Jett Howard 13 G-F 6-8 215 lbs SEP 14, 2003 19 R Michigan #11 Pick In 2023 Draft Tyger Campbell 40 G 5-11 180 lbs JAN 09, 2000 23 R UCLA JC Butler 41 F 6-5 195 lbs APR 13, 2000 23 R UC Irvine Amauri Hardy 42 G 6-1 200 lbs APR 30, 1998 25 R Oregon Au'Diese Toney 51 G 6-6 205 lbs NOV 12, 1999 23 R Arkansas D.J. Wilson 52 F 6-10 230 lbs FEB 19, 1996 27 5 Michigan/USA Tyler Hall 53 G 6-5 210 lbs MAR 25, 1997 26 1 Montana State Quinndary Weatherspoon 54 G 6-3 205 lbs SEP 10, 1996 26 3 Mississippi State Drake Jeffries 55 G 6-5 185 lbs JAN 22, 1999 24 R Wyoming Elijah Hughes 56 G 6-5 215 lbs MAR 10, 1998 25 2 Syracuse Dexter Dennis 57 G 6-5 210 lbs FEB 09, 1999 24 R Texas A&M Robert Baker II 60 F-C 6-11 205 lbs JUN 28, 1998 25 R Harvard Malcolm Hill 61 F 6-6 220 lbs OCT 26, 1995 27 2 Illinois Montez Mathis 62 G 6-4 210 lbs JAN 03, 1999 24 R St. John's Jamal Bey 63 G 6-6 210 lbs SEP 05, 1999 23 R Washington Malik Ellison 65 G 6-6 215 lbs AUG 17, 1996 26 R Hartford Davion Warren 66 G 6-6 190 lbs MAR 01, 1999 24 R Texas Tech Kai Sotto 70 C 7-3 230 lbs MAY 11, 2002 21 R Hiroshima

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Magic (-145), Trail Blazers (+120)

Spread: Magic (-2.5), Trail Blazers (+2.5)

Total: 228.5 Under (-115), Over (-115)

Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Where to watch

Summer League competition is always fun to watch, especially if you're looking to pay close attention to the development of some of the team's younger talents. With the Magic and Trail Blazers both boasting multiple fresh faces, it's likely a game you don't want to miss.

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center, and is set to tip-off at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic: Players to watch

Jett Howard and Anthony Black highlight the list of players the Magic have at their disposal heading into Thursday's game. While the Trail Blazers will be led by Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.

Both teams have some serious young talent on their roster. Yet, Jett Howard and Henderson will likely be the two most captivating players on the court, as they look to earn a bigger role in the rotation once the real NBA season gets underway.

