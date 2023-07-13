Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic Prediction & Game Preview - July 13th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers have some young players looking to make their mark in the Summer League. Scoot Henderson has been impressive in Las Vegas and looks every bit the future franchise cornerstone people expected him to be.
The Magic have one of the more enjoyable young rosters of this year's Summer League, with Jett Howard, Anthony Black, and Elijah Huges all looking to impress.
As far as the Summer League goes, the contest between the Magic and Trail Blazers will be one of the best matchups of the tournament.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic Summer League: Prediction
Both Portland and Orlando have fun rosters. Jett Howard, Scoot Henderson, and Anthony Black all recently entered the NBA via the draft and are playing hard to earn minutes. Nevertheless, there's every reason to believe that Scoot Henderson will be the best player on the court.
Portland can also rely on Shardon Sharpe to impress - as he has been all throughout the Summer League competition.
It's hard to call a winner here, but if we have to, then the Trail Blazers will likely grind out a close-fought victory, with both sides throwing everything they have at each other on the offensive side of the court.
Portland Trail Blazers Summer League Roster
Orlando Magic Summer League Roster
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline
Moneyline: Magic (-145), Trail Blazers (+120)
Spread: Magic (-2.5), Trail Blazers (+2.5)
Total: 228.5 Under (-115), Over (-115)
Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Where to watch
Summer League competition is always fun to watch, especially if you're looking to pay close attention to the development of some of the team's younger talents. With the Magic and Trail Blazers both boasting multiple fresh faces, it's likely a game you don't want to miss.
You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.
The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center, and is set to tip-off at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic: Players to watch
Jett Howard and Anthony Black highlight the list of players the Magic have at their disposal heading into Thursday's game. While the Trail Blazers will be led by Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.
Both teams have some serious young talent on their roster. Yet, Jett Howard and Henderson will likely be the two most captivating players on the court, as they look to earn a bigger role in the rotation once the real NBA season gets underway.
