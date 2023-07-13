Basketball
  Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic Prediction & Game Preview - July 13th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 13, 2023 11:02 GMT
2023 NBA Summer League - Detroit Pistons v Orlando Magic
Jett Howard, 2023 NBA Summer League - Detroit Pistons v Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers have some young players looking to make their mark in the Summer League. Scoot Henderson has been impressive in Las Vegas and looks every bit the future franchise cornerstone people expected him to be.

The Magic have one of the more enjoyable young rosters of this year's Summer League, with Jett Howard, Anthony Black, and Elijah Huges all looking to impress.

As far as the Summer League goes, the contest between the Magic and Trail Blazers will be one of the best matchups of the tournament.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic Summer League: Prediction

Both Portland and Orlando have fun rosters. Jett Howard, Scoot Henderson, and Anthony Black all recently entered the NBA via the draft and are playing hard to earn minutes. Nevertheless, there's every reason to believe that Scoot Henderson will be the best player on the court.

Portland can also rely on Shardon Sharpe to impress - as he has been all throughout the Summer League competition.

It's hard to call a winner here, but if we have to, then the Trail Blazers will likely grind out a close-fought victory, with both sides throwing everything they have at each other on the offensive side of the court.

Portland Trail Blazers Summer League Roster

No.NamePositionHeightWeight
41Ibou BadjiC7-1240
21John Butler Jr.F7-0190
57Antoine DavisG6-1165
54Michael DevoeG6-4183
00Scoot HendersonG6-2196
6Keon JohnsonG6-3185
76Christ KoumadjeC7-4269
53Jaizec LottieG6-2190
60Justin MinayaF6-7210
8Kris MurrayF6-8215
68Duop ReathC6-11245
72Rayan RupertG/F6-7195
17Shaedon SharpeG6-5200
63Malachi SmithG6-4210
34Jabari WalkerF6-7200
23Nate WilliamsG/F6-5206

Orlando Magic Summer League Roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Anthony Black0G6-7200 lbsJAN 20, 200419RArkansas#6 Pick In 2023 Draft
Caleb Houstan2F6-8210 lbsJAN 09, 2003201Michigan#32 Pick In 2022 Draft
Kevon Harris7G6-6220 lbsJUN 24, 1997261Stephen F. AustinSigned On 07/25/22
Jett Howard13G-F6-8215 lbsSEP 14, 200319RMichigan#11 Pick In 2023 Draft
Tyger Campbell40G5-11180 lbsJAN 09, 200023RUCLA
JC Butler41F6-5195 lbsAPR 13, 200023RUC Irvine
Amauri Hardy42G6-1200 lbsAPR 30, 199825ROregon
Au'Diese Toney51G6-6205 lbsNOV 12, 199923RArkansas
D.J. Wilson52F6-10230 lbsFEB 19, 1996275Michigan/USA
Tyler Hall53G6-5210 lbsMAR 25, 1997261Montana State
Quinndary Weatherspoon54G6-3205 lbsSEP 10, 1996263Mississippi State
Drake Jeffries55G6-5185 lbsJAN 22, 199924RWyoming
Elijah Hughes56G6-5215 lbsMAR 10, 1998252Syracuse
Dexter Dennis57G6-5210 lbsFEB 09, 199924RTexas A&M
Robert Baker II60F-C6-11205 lbsJUN 28, 199825RHarvard
Malcolm Hill61F6-6220 lbsOCT 26, 1995272Illinois
Montez Mathis62G6-4210 lbsJAN 03, 199924RSt. John's
Jamal Bey63G6-6210 lbsSEP 05, 199923RWashington
Malik Ellison65G6-6215 lbsAUG 17, 199626RHartford
Davion Warren66G6-6190 lbsMAR 01, 199924RTexas Tech
Kai Sotto70C7-3230 lbsMAY 11, 200221RHiroshima

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Magic (-145), Trail Blazers (+120)

Spread: Magic (-2.5), Trail Blazers (+2.5)

Total: 228.5 Under (-115), Over (-115)

Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Where to watch

Summer League competition is always fun to watch, especially if you're looking to pay close attention to the development of some of the team's younger talents. With the Magic and Trail Blazers both boasting multiple fresh faces, it's likely a game you don't want to miss.

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center, and is set to tip-off at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic: Players to watch

Jett Howard and Anthony Black highlight the list of players the Magic have at their disposal heading into Thursday's game. While the Trail Blazers will be led by Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.

Both teams have some serious young talent on their roster. Yet, Jett Howard and Henderson will likely be the two most captivating players on the court, as they look to earn a bigger role in the rotation once the real NBA season gets underway.

