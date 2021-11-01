Portland Trail Blazers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Portland Trail Blazers will visit the Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game on Monday.

The Trail Blazers are coming off a 113-125 loss against the Charlotte Hornets. CJ McCollum led the way with 25 points, while Damian Lillard recorded a 14-point, 12-assist double-double in the loss.

Portland held on well until the fourth quarter, where they ended up allowing the Hornets to take a 36-25 lead and run away with the win.

Meanwhile, the 76ers are heading into this contest on the back of two consecutive wins. They defeated the Atlanta Hawks 122-94 in their previous outing, displaying one of their most complete performances of the season.

Six players recorded double-digit scores, with Tobias Harris leading the way with 22 points.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers sweet victory.



📹 Game Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks | 10.30.21 sweet victory. 📹 Game Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks | 10.30.21 https://t.co/h9npiyfqFt

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

The Portland Trail Blazers have not reported any injuries ahead of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed Grant Riller and Ben Simmons on their injury report. Riller is currently recovering from a knee injury, while Simmons is out due to personal reasons.

He has rejoined the team and has been working out, but there is no timetable available for his return.

Player Name Status Reason Ben Simmons Out Personal reasons Grant Riller Out Knee injury recovery

Portland Trail Blazers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers in action

The Portland Trail Blazers will likely play the same starting five they did in their previous game.

If that happens, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum will pair up in the backcourt, while Norman Powell, Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic will be deployed in the frontcourt as usual.

Meanwhile, Anfrenee Simons, Nassir Little and Cody Zeller will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers, too, are unlikely to make changes to their preferred starting five so far.

With Ben Simmons still out, Tyrese Maxey should continue to partner Seth Curry in the backcourt, while Danny Green, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid will complete the rest of the lineup.

Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Norman Powell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center - Jusuf Nurkic

Philadelphia 76ers

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar