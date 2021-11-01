Portland Trail Blazers vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - November 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Portland Trail Blazers will lock horns with the Philadelphia 76ers in an exciting 2021-22 NBA season game at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday.

The Trail Blazers are 3-3 for the season after their 113-125 loss against the Charlotte Hornets in their previous game. Meanwhile, the 76ers improved to 4-2 after their 122-94 blowout victory over the Atlanta Hawks in their last outing.

Match Details

Fixture - Portland Trail Blazers vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Monday, November 1st, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 2nd; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Portland Trail Blazers in action

The Portland Trail Blazers have been unable to produce consistent performances at both ends of the floor in their six games thus far. Their clash against the Hornets was no different.

The Trail Blazers did a decent job all game until the start of the fourth quarter. They slipped up big time at the defensive end of the floor, though. Portland ended up losing that quarter 36-25.

Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball Portland went from 12th to 22nd in halfcourt defensive efficiency off tonight’s loss alone. Portland went from 12th to 22nd in halfcourt defensive efficiency off tonight’s loss alone.

CJ McCollum, the team's leading scorer so far, tallied a team-high 25 points on the night. Meanwhile, Damian Lillard had yet another underwhelming outing, as he scored only 14 points. Nevertheless, he found success with his playmaking, dishing out 12 dimes.

The Portland Trail Blazers will need to get better defensively down the stretch if they are to beat a championship-caliber team like the Philadelphia 76ers on the road.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard has gotten off to an underwhelming start in the 2021-22 NBA season. He is averaging 19.4 points on 37.1% shooting from the floor, including 26.2% from beyond the arc. Lillard needs to find his rhythm soon, as his performances have a major say on proceedings.

The Philadelphia 76ers aren't an easy opponent. So Lillard will have to make sure to perform at an MVP-caliber level to give the Trail Blazers a decent chance of winning the contest.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G - Damian Lillard | G - CJ McCollum | F - Norman Powell | F - Robert Covington | C - Jusuf Nurkic.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers in action

The Philadelphia 76ers put in one of their most complete performances of the season against the Atlanta Hawks in their last game. Elite defense leads to elite offense, and the Sixers epitomized that on the night.

Philadelphia outscored the Hawks in the paint (60-34) and fast-break points (34-14) by huge margins. That allowed them to put pressure on their opponents on all fronts right from the get-go. Six 76ers players scored in double digits on the night, with Tobias Harris leading the way with 22 points on nine of 13 shooting.

If the 76ers manage replicate a similar performance against the Trail Blazers, they will fancy their chances of a win on the night.

Key Player - Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey stepped up for the Philadelphia 76ers in the absence of Ben Simmons.

Maxey has been highly efficient in the last two games, recording 16 points. He has become an integral part of the Sixers' play at both ends of the court. If he continues to deliver consistently, the Sixers will have a good chance of beating against the Trail Blazers.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Seth Curry | F - Danny Green | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid.

Trail Blazers vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers are yet to fully find their rhythm in the 2021-22 season. The Philadelphia 76ers, meanwhile, seem much more comfortable at the moment.

Moreover, the 76ers will be playing at home. Considering these factors, the 76ers appear to be the overwhelming favorites to emerge victorious on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Where to watch Trail Blazers vs 76ers?

The game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Philadelphia 76ers will be televised locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Root Sports +. Fans can also stream the game online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

