Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 13th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Portland Trail Blazers, who are still trying to break through with a win in the preseason, will take on the surging Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center on Wednesday.

New Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups will finally have a complete roster as he tries to build chemistry and sort out lineup combinations just days before the regular season starts. In their recent loss to the Sacramento Kings, the back-court duo of Anfernee Simons and Dennis Smith Jr. carried the fight for the team.

This time around, Billups will start with the vaunted Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum pairing to try and give the Portland Trail Blazers their first W in the preseason.

The Phoenix Suns have been impressive in their last two wins against the LA Lakers, displaying the cohesiveness and precision passing that helped them to the NBA Finals.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Monty Williams addresses Devin Booker status going into #Suns final preseason game Wednesday vs. Portland. Booker hasn't played in three previous preseason games. Sounds like a coach comfortable with Booker not playing Wednesday, but listen and be the judge. Monty Williams addresses Devin Booker status going into #Suns final preseason game Wednesday vs. Portland. Booker hasn't played in three previous preseason games. Sounds like a coach comfortable with Booker not playing Wednesday, but listen and be the judge. https://t.co/Kw2Xuej2KE

Suns coach Monty Williams could even start All-Star Devin Booker for the first time this season. This is good news for the team as they look to extend their winning streak to three games.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

The entire Portland Trail Blazers roster has a clean bill of health for the game against the Phoenix Suns.

Cody Zeller, who was previously declared out for the rest of the preseason due to a broken nose, has been taken off the injury list. He could be wearing protective gear if he suits up.

Versatile wingman Tony Snell, who injured his foot during training camp, is in line for his first preseason game after the Blazers announced that he is now fully healthy.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Like the Portland Trail Blazers, the Phoenix Suns are all fit to play this game in the desert.

Devin Booker was supposedly expected to miss the entire preseason but has been removed from the injury list. Coach Monty Williams could give him just a few minutes to get his legs back.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers will likely bring impressive scoring against the Phoenix Suns in their preseason game

The Portland Trail Blazers will roll out the deadly Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum tandem. Lillard will take on his customary point guard duties, with McCollum playing off him at the two spot.

Yu @YucciMane Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, and Norm Powell each putting up 30/5/5 in the playoffs Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, and Norm Powell each putting up 30/5/5 in the playoffs https://t.co/9N8F3xGXpG

After a hit to his hips in the preseason opener, Norman Powell could return to take the small forward slot, with Larry Nance in the power forward position. The reliable and bruising Jusuf Nurkic will likely play center for the Blazers.

Phoenix Suns

Coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns could finally see his best five on the floor together against the Portland Trail Blazers

Monty Williams will finally get to see his preferred starting five on the floor on Wednesday. He will have the Point God Chris Paul directing the Phoenix Suns’ plays. Devin Booker, in probably a cameo appearance, will start at shooting guard.

The small forward slot will be occupied by Mikal Bridges, while the versatile veteran and crowd-favorite Jae Crowder will play the power forward position. Deandre Ayton should continue his impressive preseason with another stint as the big man in the middle.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard – Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard – CJ McCollum | Small Forward – Norman Powell | Power Forward – Larry Nance Jr. | Center – Jusuf Nurkic

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard – Chris Paul | Shooting Guard – Devin Booker | Small Forward – Mikal Bridges | Power Forward – Jae Crowder | Center – Deandre Ayton

