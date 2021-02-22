Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Portland Trail Blazers head to Arizona to battle the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena on Monday. The Blazers have won eight of their last 10 games. But the Washington Wizards broke their streak of seven straight wins with a 118-111 victory on Saturday.

The Blazers will want to bounce back from that loss to begin a new streak with a win over the Suns. But Phoenix have won and lost exactly the same number as Portland in their previous 10 outings. However, unlike the Blazers, they are coming from two straight wins and have a chance to earn their third.

Winning percentages the year before adding Chris Paul vs. Chris Paul’s first year with a team:



NOLA: .220 | .463

LAC: .390 | .606

HOU: .671 | .793

OKC: .598 | .611

PHX: .466 | .654



Literally EVERY team he’s joined has gotten better. Legend. pic.twitter.com/wUcvuULEdq — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) February 17, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns Injury Update

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers will re-evaluate C.J. McCollum (fractured left foot) in two weeks. But McCollum may need more time to recover if he wants to get back into playing shape. The best prospect is for him to return before the All-Star break.

CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots in the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls

Jusuf Nurkic (fractured right wrist) won’t be back in time for any game this week. He will be re-evaluated in about two weeks.

Harry Giles III (calf strain) is out and the Blazers have not provided a timetable for his return.

Zach Collins (left ankle) is also sidelined for the game against the Phoenix Suns. He is rehabbing from the injury but a specific comeback date for the Blazers' big man is indefinite at best. The worst-case scenario is that Collins could be out for the season.

Advertisement

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns did not report any injuries at the time of writing.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineups

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers will continue to play Gary Trent Jr. in place of C.J. McCollum while Enes Kanter will do the same until Jusuf Nurkic’s return. Without Zach Collins or Harry Giles III coming off the bench, Kanter will be backed up by Carmelo Anthony or Nassir Little in a small-ball lineup with Robert Covington providing interior defense.

my lord in heaven. Damian Lillard 23 points in the third quarter alone, capped off by this. pic.twitter.com/PV8pqmDMxe — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 21, 2021

Phoenix Suns

Without any injured players, the Phoenix Suns will continue to follow the same rotation as in previous games.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting 5s

Portland Trail Blazers:

G Damian Lillard G Gary Trent Jr. F Derrick Jones Jr. F Robert Covington C Enes Kanter

Phoenix Suns:

G Chris Paul G Devin Booker F Mikal Bridges F Frank Kaminsky C Deandre Ayton

Also Read: 5 NBA players with most regular-season wins in league history