Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - February 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for a showdown between two elite teams in the Western Conference as the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Phoenix Suns for their first encounter of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Both teams are battling hard for prime real estate as the Suns hold the 4th spot in the West with a 19-10 record. Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers are right on their trail, occupying the 5th spot with an 18-11 record. If both sides keep playing at a high level then this may very well be a preview for an exciting playoff series later in the year.

Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, February 22nd, 2021 9:00 PM ET. (Tuesday 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are in impeccable form in the new year, going 8-2 in their last ten games. The Trail Blazers have been surging ahead in the West thanks to their well-oiled offense, backed by stellar performances by their floor general, Damian Lillard.

Advertisement

The Portland Trail Blazers have the 6th best offensive rating ahead of their matchup with the Phoenix Suns. The fixture is sure to be an exciting one and could potentially have a playoff feel to it.

NBA fans will get to feast their eyes on an entertaining matchup between two elite point guards in the association, as Damian Lillard and Chris Paul lock horns at the Phoenix Suns Arena. The Portland Trail Blazers dropped their last game to the Wizards and will be hungry to bounce back with a win on Monday night.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard is having a career season for the Portland Trail Blazers this campaign, filling up the stat sheet with MVP caliber numbers. Lillard is not only posting impressive numbers but taking over games late in the fourth, dropping long-range bombs from near the logo to clinch wins.

He is coming off another brilliant outing as he registered a team-high 35 points while dishing out 12 dimes in the loss to the Wizards on Saturday.

DAMIAN LILLARD...Range has no limits. 🤯



pic.twitter.com/cMViYImFZN — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 21, 2021

Fans have been relishing 'Dame Time' this season and the upcoming fixture with the Suns could produce some highlight plays that are not to be missed.

Advertisement

Lillard is averaging 30 points, 7.9 assists, and 4.5 rebounds on 44.5% shooting from the floor.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

PG Damian Lillard, SG Gary Trent Jr., SF Derrick Jones Jr., PF Robert Covington, C Enes Kanter

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have been shining bright this season, powered by one of the greatest point guards to have ever graced the NBA in Chris Paul. The Suns, who were a lottery team at the end of the 2019-20 season have emerged as one of the top contenders in the West this campaign.

Like the Portland Trail Blazers, the Phoenix Suns have gone 8-2 in their last outings, entering this contest with a two-game winning streak behind them. Phoenix made a mockery of the Memphis Grizzlies in their previous matchup, blowing past them with a 128-97 scoreline. The Suns had as many as five players scoring in double digits en route to their 19th victory of the season.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams talks to Chris Paul #3

Chris Paul is a special talent who plays the game at an elite level. CP3 is known for playing unselfish basketball as he is always on the look-out for the open man for the sweet dish. However, if the game demands Chris to generate offense quickly he has an arsenal of weapons to choose from — from his revered mid-range game to his ability to sink the long-range trey with high accuracy.

Paul has a high basketball IQ that could prove to be a lethal advantage for the Phoenix Suns come playoff time. While the team will rely heavily on their young talent in Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, Paul will be the one calling the shots as he runs the offense from the point position.

Advertisement

The 10x All-Star is averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 assists, and 4.6 rebounds on an efficient 49.5% shooting from the floor. CP3 will now battle it out with his counterpart Damian Lillard in a thrilling matchup at home, sure to keep fans glued to their screens.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

PG Chris Paul, SG Devin Booker, SF Mikal Bridges, PF Frank Kaminsky, C Deandre Ayton

Trail Blazers vs Suns Match Prediction

What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? What happens when the 6th best offensive team (Portland Trail Blazers) in the league goes against the 6th best defense (Phoenix Suns) in the NBA? We will get the answer to the latter when these teams take center stage at the Phoenix Suns Arena on Monday night.

The game could sway in the favor of the winner of the matchup between Chris Paul and Damian Lillard. However, both teams have several other players who could have a huge say in the result.

Advertisement

The Trail Blazers will need veteran Carmelo Anthony and Gray Trent Jr. to have a big outing. Meanwhile, the Suns could see monster performances from Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. If the game remains a close affair late in the fourth, fans could witness 'Dame Time' taking over for the win.

Where to Watch Trail Blazers vs Suns?

The game between the Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns will be telecast on Fox Sports Arizona and NBC Sports Northwest. Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.