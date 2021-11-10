Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - November 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will play hosts to the Portland Trail Blazers in an enthralling NBA 2021-22 Western Conference matchup at the Footprint Center on Wednesday.

In their previous meeting this season, the Portland Trail Blazers registered a dominant 134-105 win over the Suns. However, since then the Blazers have had a mixed campaign, winning four and losing five games. They are coming off a 117-109 loss against the LA Clippers on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns are coming into this game after a hard-fought win over the Sacramento Kings. Cameron Payne scored 24 points to lead the Suns to a 109-104 victory on the night.

Phoenix had the lead throughout the night, but faced stiff resistance from the Kings in the fourth quarter. However, the superior experience in the Suns' roster helped the team to their sixth win of the season. A triumph on Wednesday would help the team extend their winning streak to six games. That would help solidify their position as favorites in the Western Conference.

Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 10; 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, November 11; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Portland Trail Blazers started their season disappointingly. However, with a new coach coming in, it was likely the team would take some time to adapt to his style of work.

Damian Lillard has not started off the campaign like he would've wanted. However, head coach Chauncey Billups believes Lillard should soon be back to draining clutch threes consistently.

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers Have you ever seen an Ant hustle? 🐜 Have you ever seen an Ant hustle? 🐜 https://t.co/jx89QmIqmI

An encouraging sign for the Trail Blazers, though, is that the likes of CJ McCollum, Norman Powell and Robert Covington have all upped their games and have contributed to victories. However, they will have their work cut out against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard is undoubtedly one of the best point guards in the NBA. He has pulled the Blazers out of many tough situations in the past, thanks to his ability in the clutch. His slow start to the season is not what the Blazers would have wanted. However, a player with his quality should emerge stronger from this slump and get back to performing better soon.

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers 10 points in 5 minutes for Dame 10 points in 5 minutes for Dame https://t.co/oyMsjjhjxg

He had a 25-point performance in the game against the Lakers, where he scored six times from the three-point range. Dame will look to replicate the same against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G - Damian Lillard; G - CJ McCollum; F - Norman Powell; F - Robert Covington; C - Jusuf Nurkic.

Phoenix Suns Preview

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have been on an amazing five-game streak coming into this game. They have beaten the likes of the LA Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks and once again look good this season.

Chris Paul has been throwing dimes for fun this term. The 36-year-old veteran is averaging 11.3 APG, and will look to once again guide the team to a deep playoff run. The Suns won't have it easy against the Trail Blazers. But they will count on their momentum coming into the game as they hope to garner their seventh win of the season at home.

Phoenix Suns

Give us something to rally around.



This is what a winning culture feels like. Give us a reason to be proud.Give us something to rally around.This is what a winning culture feels like. #ValleyProud Give us a reason to be proud.Give us something to rally around.This is what a winning culture feels like. #ValleyProud https://t.co/kcw1vE4Ii3

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul has been a great addition to the Phoenix Suns' roster ever since they acquired him last season. His arrival has helped the team become a force to be reckoned with in the West. Last season, CP3 led the Phoenix Suns to their first NBA Finals since 1993.

Even this season, Paul has been an amazing facilitator for the team. He will hope to drop another big night when the team takes on the Portland Trail Blazers.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul; G - Devin Booker; F - Mikal Bridges; F - Jae Crowder; C - JaVale McGee.

Trail Blazers vs Suns Match Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers have not been at their best so far. But there is no shying away from the fact that this team has high potential and could make a lot of noise in the West.

Phoenix are coming into the game on the back of an impressive five-game winning streak. However, if Damian Lillard takes over, the Trail Blazers will fancy their chances of beating the Suns.

Where to watch the Trail Blazers vs Suns game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns game will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Arizona and Root Sports.

Edited by Bhargav