Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 19

On Saturday, the Portland Trail Blazers will square off against the Phoenix Suns in both teams' fifth game in the Las Vegas summer league. The Suns are coming off an 89-85 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Blazers are heading into the matchup after a 102-83 win over the Houston Rockets. Phoenix is 20th in the LV summer league standings, while the Blazers hold eighth place.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns game details and odds
The game between the two Western Conference rivals will be held at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas. The matchup is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET. The fans can catch the game's live broadcast on BlazerVision, KUNP and NBA TV.
Here are the odds for the matchup:
Moneyline: Blazers (-170) vs Suns (+138)
Spread: Blazers -108 (-3.5) vs Suns -112 (+3.5)
Total (O/U): Blazers -112 (o178.5) vs Suns -112 (u178.5)
Note: Odds listed are as per available at the time of writing and are subject to change close to tip-off.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns preview
The Portland Trail Blazers are having a good run in the summer league thanks to their surprise draft pick, Hansen Yang. The Chinese international has been an indispensable asset for the Blazers' young squad in this pre-season event. He has shown excellence in being a big man with impressive passing skills. He is averaging 10.0 points and 4.0 assists per game.
Yang is similar to Nikola Jokic in terms of his play style. He uses court awareness to provide crucial passes to his cutting teammates and punish the defense when they overcommit. On an individual level, Yang's shooting abilities need more polishing.
On the other hand, Suns' sophomore Ryan Dunn has been great for his team. Coming into his second year in the league, Dunn has shown the experience he gained in his first season. He averages 17.5 ppg and is the main offensive weapon for the Suns' summer league lineup.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns roster
Blazers
Suns
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns prediction
The Suns have some players with great potential on their summer league lineup. However, they don't have the proper tools to beat a cohesive team like the Blazers.
Our prediction: The Blazers win the matchup.
