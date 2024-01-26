Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | January 26, 2024

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the San Antonio Spurs as one of eight games the NBA has scheduled for January 26, with tip-off at 9.30 p.m. ET at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. This will be the third time these teams face each other this season, with both sides winning once thus far.

The Blazers recently won their 13th game this season by beating the Houston Rockets in overtime, 137-133. They have won three of their last five and hope to maintain their momentum.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are at the bottom of the Western Conference with an 8-36 record. They are coming into this matchup on back-to-back losses against the Philadelphia 76ers and OKC Thunder.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The game will be televised through the Bally Sports SW-SA and ROOT SPORTS PLUS. NBA League Pass is a popular choice for fans who want to watch the game via livestream.

Moneyline: Trail Blazers (+120) vs Spurs (-140)

Spread: Trail Blazers +2.5 (-110) vs -2.5 Spurs (-110)

Total (O/U): Trail Blazers (u231.5) vs Spurs (o231.5)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview

Tre Jones of the San Antonio Spurs is currently a game-time decision as the team assesses the condition of his ankle. Sidy Cissoko remains sidelined with an ankle injury, and there is no set timeline for his return. Charles Bassey is also on the injury list, and he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

On the other side, the Portland Trail Blazers have four players listed in their injury report. Malcolm Brogdon is questionable for the game against the Spurs and a decision on his participation will be made closer to game time.

Shaedon Sharpe is still on the injury list with an anticipated return in early February, while Moses Brown is expected to come back a few weeks later. Robert Williams III has already been ruled out for the season due to a knee injury.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Predicted lineups

Malcolm Brogdon was able to play in the Blazers' last game but if he is a late scratch, expect rookie Scoot Henderson to step in. Anfernee Simons is the other half of the team's starting backcourt and Jerami Grant, DeAndre Aytron and Jabari Walker round out the starting five.

For the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama has been starting at center and he will be joined by Jeremy Sochan and Julian Champaigne at the frontcourt. Blake Wesley has been filling in for Tre Jones while Devin Vassell will be the other starting guard.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Betting tips

Victor Wembanyama has been the silver lining of the Spurs' poor season and he has been given an increased NBA prop of 23.5 points. Expect him to go over on this after looking good over the last few games.

Jabari Walker has been an interesting addition to the Trail Blazers' starting five and he has 10.5 points as his NBA prop. He has gone over the mark three times in the last four games and should do so again against the struggling Spurs.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Prediction

This will be an interesting battle of two of the worst teams in the NBA Western Conference. However, with the home-court advantage and momentum, the San Antonio Spurs are the safer pick to make against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hit the over on the total and the Spurs to cover the 2.5-point spread.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!