Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 9, 2025 

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Utah Jazz in a battle between two squads at the bottom of the Western Conference standings on Wednesday. The game will take place at Delta Center in Salt Lake City as the Jazz look to put a halt to their nine-game losing streak late in the regular season.

The Trail Blazers enter the matchup as the 12th seed with a 35-44 record. They have won three of their last four games but are now eliminated from the play-in tournament race. Portland has also not been playing well on the road, as they are 14-26 in away games this season.

Meanwhile, the Jazz have remained the worst team in the West with a 16-63 record, putting them in a prime position to take a high-value pick in the upcoming NBA draft. The Jazz have also struggled playing on their home court, as they are 9-30 in home games this season.

The Trail Blazers will likely be led by Anfernee Simons, who is averaging 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game on 42.6 shooting from the field this season. He will be backstopped by Deni Avdija, who is putting up 16.9 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 3.9 apg in a breakthrough season in Portland.

The Jazz are anchored by center Walker Kessler, who has averaged 11.1 ppg, 12.2 rpg and 2.4 bpg, while Collin Sexton provides the offensive firepower with averages of 18.5 ppg and 4.2 apg.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz game details and odds

The game is set to tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on local channels KATU, KUNP and KJZZ. It can also be streamed online through FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Trail Blazers (-218) vs Jazz (+210)

Spread: Trail Blazers (-6) vs Jazz (+6.5)

Total (O/U): Trail Blazers -112 (o229) vs Jazz -110 (u229.5)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz betting tips

Deni Avdija is putting up over 25.0 ppg and 10.0 rpg in Portland’s previous 10 games, so expect him to continue his hot streak against a Jazz squad that has nothing to fight for in the game.

Kessler could also be feasting with blocks in the game, so it is best to bet on the Jazz center's over in usual blocks average, especially as the Trail Blazers have great rim attackers on their team.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz prediction

Expect the Trail Blazers to win the game as they have been the hotter team. Utah is also battling for a high draft pick, giving them more motivation to lose the matchup against Portland.

