Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz: Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 24, 2025

The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Utah Jazz on Monday at the Delta Center in Utah. The two teams have split their first two meetings this season, with the Jazz winning the first one on Dec. 6 before the Trail Blazers got their revenge on Dec. 26.

The Trail Blazers have shown promise this season, winning six of their last 10 games, putting them just about 4.5 games behind a play-in spot. Portland holds the 13th seed in the stacked Western Conference, with a 24-33 win-loss record.

Meanwhile, the Jazz have been in the running for a top pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA draft, having the second-worst record in the West with 14-42. They have lost 14 of their last 18 games in the regular season and have won only seven of their 27 home games.

The Trail Blazers have a strong young core, with seven double-digit scorers led by Anfernee Simons, who's averaging 18.5 points, along with 5.0 assists per game. He's followed by Shaedon Sharpe’s 17.0 points per game and Deni Avdija’s 14.8 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Jazz is anchored by former All-Star Lauri Markannen, who's norming 19.3 points, and 6.1 rebounds. John Collins and Collin Sexton have also been key players in the Jazz’s wins this season, with averages of 18.4 points and 18.3 points per game, respectively.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz game details and odds

The clash between the Trail Blazers and the Jazz is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. Eastern time and will be available for streaming via NBA League Pass, the league’s subscription-based service.

Moneyline: Portland (-139) vs Utah (+126)

Spread: Portland (-3) vs Utah (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Portland -110 (o230.5) vs Utah -110 (u230.5)

Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz betting tips

The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to lean heavily on the scoring of Anfrenne Simons.

Considering the Jazz’s perimeter defense, which holds the worst defensive rating in the league this season, Simons is predicted to hit over 20 points in the game. Shaedon Sharpe is also expected to go over 18 points as they try to pounce on the Jazz’s defense.

The Utah Jazz will be leaning on Lauri Markannen. The Finnish player, though, is predicted to go below his average of 19 points per game, as he's dealing with lower back soreness.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz prediction

The Trail Blazers are predicted to beat he Utah Jazz, as they have been on a roll against lower-seeded teams this season. Expect the Jazz to continue their quest for a higher chance of a high draft pick, which would be helped by a loss.

