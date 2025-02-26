Portland Trail Blazers vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 26, 2025

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Washington Wizards matchup is one of nine games scheduled for Wednesday. Portland is 12th in the West with a 25-33 record, while Washington has the worst record in the league at 10-47 and are last in the Eastern Conference standings.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 123 times in the regular season, with the Trail Blazers holding a 65-58 lead. This will be their first of two games this season.

They last played on April 5 when Portland won 108-102 behind Deandre Ayton’s 34 points and 13 rebounds. Washington was led by former Wizard Deni Avdija’s 22 points and 12 rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Portland Trail Blazers vs Washington Wizards game details and odds

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Washington Wizards game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Capital One Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on Monumental Sports Network and KUNP / KATU 2.2. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Trail Blazers (-230) vs. Wizards (+190)

Spread: Trail Blazers (-5.5) vs. Wizards (+5.5)

Total (O/U): Trail Blazers -110 (o230.5) vs. Wizards -110 (u230.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Washington Wizards preview

The Trail Blazers had a disappointing start to the season but have found their footing now. They are on a two-game winning streak and have won six of their past 10 games. They are just 4.5 games behind the 10th spot in the standings with 24 regular-season games left.

Ad

Portland is coming off of a 114-112 win against the Utah Jazz on Monday. Anfernee Simons led the team with 28 points, while Deni Avdija had 18 points and 14 rebounds. This will be Avdija’s first game against his former team.

The Wizards have been the biggest disappointment in the league this season. They underwent major changes at the trade deadline and traded away Kyle Kuzma for Khris Middleton. They also got Marcus Smart from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ad

Washington is coming off of a 107-99 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Jordan Poole led the team with 26 points, while Bilal Coulibaly had 20 points.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Washington Wizards betting props

Anfernee Simons’ points total is set at 23.5. He has crossed that mark in two straight games and should be able to do so against the Wizards as well. Bet on the over.

Jordan Poole’s points total is set at 21.5. While this is slightly over his season average of 21.0 points per game, the oddsmakers favor him to go over. We expect the same.

Ad

Portland Trail Blazers vs Washington Wizards prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Trail Blazers to get a win on the road and keep their playoff hopes alive. We expect the same, as Portland should cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 230.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Washington Wizards Nation! You can check out the latest Washington Wizards Schedule and dive into the Wizards Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.