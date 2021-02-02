Portland Trail Blazers vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - February 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The struggling Portland Trail Blazers continue their road trip down the East coast with a visit to the Washington Wizards. The game will see old rivals Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook face each other for the first time in the 2020-21 season.

Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs Washington Wizards | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 2nd, 8 PM ET (Wednesday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have seen injuries taking a toll on their results for a second-straight year. CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, and Zach Collins are all weeks away from making their return. Their makeshift lineup is mediocre defensively and as a result, they were mauled by the Milwaukee Bucks in their previous encounter.

The Portland Trail Blazers will be relying on their offense against the Washington Wizards who aren't a good defending team either. The likes of Gary Trent Jr. and Damian Lillard are the usual suspects but Anfernee Simons has been on fire from downtown lately. He and Carmelo Anthony will provide the firepower off the bench.

Advertisement

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard had a quiet night in Milwaukee after scoring the game-winner against Chicago Bulls. Lillard is averaging 28.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 4.7 rebounds this season. He has a habit of bouncing back immediately after tough games and the Portland Trail Blazers will need that against the Washington Wizards.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G Damian Lillard, G Gary Trent Jr., F Robert Covington, F Nassir Little, C Enes Kanter

Washington Wizards Preview

A solid turnaround in the last few seconds against the Brooklyn Nets saw the Washington Wizards end their losing run. The Wizards did still give up 146 points in that game and currently have the worst defense in the league statistically, something that coach Scott Brooks needs to address.

Advertisement

The Washington Wizards need to build on their previous performance and play with the same gusto down the stretch each night. They must be prepared for another shootout against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bradley Beal will be up to the task but will need support from Davis Bertans who still hasn't hit his stride this year.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is playing with renewed zeal in his last three outings, averaging 28.7, nine rebounds, and 6.3 assists during this period. He's showcasing extra aggression now and that's rubbing on his Washington Wizards teammates. Playing against Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers will act as extra motivation for Westbrook.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G Russell Westbrook, G Bradley Beal, F Deni Avdija, F Rui Hachimura, C Robin Lopez

Blazers vs Wizards Match Prediction

Advertisement

A high-scoring affair will be on the cards when the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Washington Wizards. Lillard will definitely play a crucial role for the Blazers but he'll be evened out by Beal. As such, the Wizards' have both more confidence and more firepower entering this game and should walk away with the win.

Where to watch Blazers vs Wizards?

Local coverage of the game will be available on NBC Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Washington. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: Portland Trail Blazers vs Washington Wizards: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 2nd, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21