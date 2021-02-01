Portland Trailblazers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 – February 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Portland Trailblazers travel to the Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, after a close fought victory over the Chicago Bulls in their last NBA match.

The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, have a strong overall roster but have struggled for form in recent weeks, losing each of their last two NBA matches.

As far as injuries are concerned, the Milwaukee Bucks come into the game with a full-strength squad and will be the firm favorites to post their 12th win of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Portland Trailblazers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Updates

Portland Trailblazers

The Portland Trailblazers are missing multiple players, with CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic both expected to sit out for at least a month.

Derrick Jones Jr. has also been ruled out for the matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a foot injury.

Milwaukee Bucks can count on all their major stars for the matchup against the Portland Trailblazers

Milwaukee Bucks

Advertisement

The Milwaukee Bucks have a full strength roster for this fixture. They have lost each of their last two NBA games and are in need of a quick change in fortune.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently third in the Eastern Conference, and look poised to go on a serious title charge this time around.

Portland Trailblazers vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineups

Portland Trailblazers

The Trailblazers have been a bit unlucky with injuries and will be forced to count on a couple of bench players to start against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nassir Little should take up the forward position for the second game running in the absence of Derrick Jones Jr., while Enes Kanter should take up the Center position again.

How many guys in the league could make this shot?@Dame_Lillard



pic.twitter.com/hRnhlb1RPc — Stevie Cozens (@StevieCozens) January 31, 2021

Damien Lillard is expected to be paired with Gary Trent Jr., and the Portland Trailblazers will be looking at Robert Covington and Carmelo Anthony to chip in with offensive support from the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks can count on all of their stars to feature in their NBA matchup against the Portland Trailblazers.

Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful but is expected to feature, and should start alongside Khris Middleton. Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo are expected to be the guards once more.

Game highlights from tonight’s WIN in under 90 seconds!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/2p81nAVYjX — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 28, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks will again be depending upon Giannis to lead them to victory, as the “Greek Freak” has been in stellar form in recent games.

He is currently averaging 27.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game, and looks capable of landing an easy victory for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G Damian Lillard, G Gary Trent Jr., F Nassir Little, F Robert Covington, C Enes Kanter

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G- Jrue Holiday, G- Donte DiVincenzo, F- Khris Middleton, F- Giannis Antetokounmpo, C- Brook Lopez.