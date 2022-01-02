Phoenix Suns vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will host the Phoenix Suns at Spectrum Center tonight, for their 37th game in the 2021-22 season.

The Hornets are on a three-game winning streak after beating the Indiana Pacers 116-108, while the Phoenix Suns were ousted by the Boston Celtics 123-108 in their last match-up.

Terry Rozier put on a show for the Charlotte Hornets against the Celtics, logging his season-high 35 points and will look to carry on the momentum. The second-placed Phoenix Suns have lost only eight games in the current season, playing good team basketball on both ends of the floor. The two teams met previously on Dec 19th, 2021, with the Phoenix Suns winning comfortably, by a 31-point margin.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns are without Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, JaVale McGee and Abdel Nader due to the league’s health and safety protocols. Chandler Hutchison is questionable for the upcoming game due to left knee soreness. Frank Kaminsky has been out since mid-November due to a stress reaction in his right knee. Center Dario Saric has not played a single game in the current season.

Player Name Status Reason Deandre Ayton Out Health and safety protocols Jae Crowder Out Health and safety protocols JaVale McGee Out Health and safety protocols Abdel Nader Out Health and safety protocols Chandler Hutchison Questionable Left knee soreness Frank Kaminsky Out Right knee stress reaction Dario Saric Out Right ACL tear

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Miles Bridges, the Hornets’ leading scorer has missed the last two games and is listed as questionable for the upcoming fixture, having to complete conditioning before returning to play. Forward P.J. Washington is in a similar situation, listed as questionable. Scottie Lewis and Vernon Carey Jr. have been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols, and both have played limited minutes in two games so far.

Player Name Status Reason Miles Bridges Questionable Return to complete conditioning P.J. Washington Questionable Return to complete conditioning Scottie Lewis Out Health and safety protocols Vernon Carey Jr. Out Health and safety protocols

Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul and Devin Booker will be the starting back-court duo for the Phoenix Suns, averaging a combined 38 points per game. Forward Mikal Bridges will look to bounce back against the Hornets, after shooting only 36.4% on 11 attempts against the Celtics. Cameron Johnson, who has been an efficient contributor from the bench, will get his fourth start of the season in the upcoming game. The forward averaged 11.3 points per game in 24.8 minutes.

The current roster is missing almost all of their players in center position, upgrading Jalen Smith to starting center. Jalen Smith has played only 14 games this season, getting his first start against the Boston Celtics. Bismack Biyombo, signed a 10-day contract with the Suns and could fill in the gaps at the center position.

Landry Shamet and Cameron Payne are expected to lead the second unit, along with support from Ish Wainright, Emanuel Terry and Elfrid Payton. Monty Williams will have to adapt in the absence of a bunch of players.

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball, the team’s leading playmaker with eight assists per game, will start at point-guard and dictate the pace of the game. Coming off an efficient 35-point outing, Terry Rozier will start for the Charlotte Hornets at the shooting guard position. Gordon Hayward, starting at small-forward, is expected to make more of an impact on a consistent basis.

Although listed as questionable, Miles Bridges could make a return, playing the power-forward position; with Jalen McDaniels as his back-up. Mason Plumlee, averaging 6.8 points and 7.4 rebounds, will be the Charlotte Hornets’ starting center.

Kelly Oubre and Cody Martin are expected to be used quite a bit in rotation, off the bench. Nick Richards and veteran Ish Smith will be part of James Borrego’s rotation as well.

Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard – Chris Paul | Shooting Guard – Devin Booker | Small Forward – Mikal Bridges | Power Forward – Cameron Johnson | Center – Jalen Smith

Charlotte Hornets

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard – LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard – Terry Rozier | Small Forward – Gordon Hayward | Power Forward – Miles Bridges | Center – Mason Plumlee

Edited by Arnav Kholkar