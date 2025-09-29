Predicting 2025-26 NBA season's top 5 offensive teams

The 2025-26 NBA season has started for a few teams roughly a month before the first game tips off. With training camp beginning for some, the offense will likely grab headlines again. Last season, the top 10 most efficient offenses made the playoffs, making it a key area for every team to work on.With Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton recovering from major injuries, the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers could fail to match last season’s offensive onslaught. In their absence, a few teams could step up to take their place as two of the NBA’s deadliest opponents for defenses to slow down.5 teams who could lead the 2025-26 NBA season on offense#5. LA LakersThe LA Lakers ranked 11th in offensive rating last season. After a full season with JJ Redick and Luka Doncic having a training camp and preseason, the Lakers’ offense could detonate.The Lakers have two of the best playmakers in history in Doncic and LeBron James. Austin Reaves has also blossomed into a reliable option who relishes setting up his teammates.The addition of Deandre Ayton, a better scorer than Jaxson Hayes, could catapult the Lakers to the top 5 best offenses in the 2025-26 NBA season.#4. New York KnicksThe New York Knicks finished No. 5 in offensive rating behind Tom Thibodeau, a defensive-minded coach. New York’s starters did just fine, but bench production caused the offense to falter at times. Without Jalen Brunson, the Knicks offense nosedived.The Knicks replaced Thibodeau with Mike Brown and added Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele in free agency. Clarkson is a proven scorer and playmaker, helping carry the team in Brunson-less minutes. Brown could lead the retooled roster into the top 5 of the 2025-26 NBA season’s best teams on offense.Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns give Brown an enviable core to build his offense around.#3. Cleveland CavaliersThe Cleveland Cavaliers nearly led the NBA in offensive rating from start to finish. Only the Boston Celtics and the OKC Thunder managed to challenge them for that recognition.Cleveland kept its core of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, ensuring chemistry and familiarity. A full season of De’Andre Hunter and the addition of Lonzo Ball should help keep the Cavs humming on offense.The Cavaliers might not lead the 2025-26 NBA season on offense, but they are likely in the top 3 on the list.#2. Denver NuggetsNikola Jokic and Jamal Murray carried the Denver Nuggets to the fourth-best offense last season. While Denver’s starters were among the best, they struggled to find bench production.The Nuggets addressed the issue by flipping Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson and adding Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas. Denver now has a more well-balanced lineup by adding two more shooters and a big man who can efficiently score in the post.Denver is second on this list, but it has a chance to be the best team on offense during the 2025-26 NBA season.#1. OKC ThunderLast season, the OKC Thunder dominated on defense, but were no slouch on offense. They posted a 119.2 offensive rating, third behind the Cavaliers and the Celtics. They did it despite Chet Holmgren playing only 32 games while Isaiah Hartenstein suited up for 57.Next season, both big men are healthy and the Thunder are banking on their familiarity and chemistry to defend their championship. OKC will have 14 of the 15 players that helped them to the 2025 NBA title.The Thunder will also get a boost from the point guard spot when Nikola Topic joins the team. After sitting out last season with an injury, the savvy playmaker can contribute, making the team the best offense during the 2025-26 NBA season.