Predicting the 5 assists leaders for the 2021-22 NBA season

Former Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook finished the 2021-22 NBA season as the assists leader with a total of 763 assists made in 65 appearances. In second place was Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns, registering 622 assists, and Nikola Jokic placed third with 599 assists completed in the entirety of games allotted in the season (72).

In the 2021-22 NBA season, a new assists leader will most likely emerge, with Westbrook now representing the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James as always being the focal point of the team in the coming season. Considering offseason activities, injury updates and potential, below are the possible 5 assists leaders in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Top five possible assists leaders in the 2021-22 NBA season

#5 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles as he is guarded by Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers in the first quarter during game two of the Western Conference first round series at Staples Center on May 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks finished the previous season with a total of 567 assists, placing him in fifth position in the league slightly above Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green. He is expected to maintain the same position in the 2021-22 NBA season as a key playmaker for Jason Kidd's team.

Doncic started his NBA career as the third overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2018-19 NBA draft but was later traded to the Mavericks in exchange for Trae Young and a 2019 first-round pick. He started out his debut season with an average of 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, leading the team in points and assists. Due to his stellar performance in his rookie season, he was awarded the 2018-19 NBA Rookie of the Year and was selected to the All-Rookie First Team. He has led his team in assists and points since his debut season, having featured in three seasons thus far, and is expected to do the same this season, but not so much to see him go above fifth position.

#4 Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers dribbles against Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets during Round 1, Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center on June 03, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.

The Portland Trail Blazers' sixth overall selection in the 2012 NBA draft, Damian Lillard should have his best outing yet in the coming season. He is predicted to be the fourth-best assists leader in the 2021-22 NBA season, leading the Blazers into the playoffs. Although, he placed seventh in assists totals and assists per game, recording 505 assists in 67 games player and 7.5 assists per game.

Dame has been lauded by analysts, media and fans for the incredible work he's doing with the Blazers. Since his debut, he has led the team in assists and into the playoffs in his sophomore season till date. Dame has shown nothing but pure loyalty to the Blazers, having spent 9 seasons with the franchise, ranks third in assists per game in the franchise's history, and has not entertained a move to the Big Market teams.

