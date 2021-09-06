Predicting the 5 best defensive teams heading into the 2021-22 NBA season

Defense continues to be one of the most important aspects in the NBA despite the game leaning towards offense in recent years.

The LA Lakers were crowned the best defensive team during the 2020-21 NBA season, with a rating of 106.8. However, they moved many players in the offseason, most of whom helped them reach the top spot in defensive rankings last season.

It's doubtful Lakeshow will claim their throne next season, as most of their players are more dominant at the offensive end. They also do not have many young legs, with most of their players aged 32 or more.

It'll be interesting to see how a defensive-minded coach like Frank Vogel builds this team. As things stand now, the Lakers do not seem like a top-five defensive team for next season.

Quite a lot of teams have improved their defense this offseason. On that note, let's take a look at five teams that could find be ranked as one of top five defensive sides during the 2021-22 NBA season.

#5 Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns huddle up during an NBA playoff game.

The Phoenix Suns retained most of their core for next season, re-signing the likes of Chris Paul and Cameron Payne. They finished as the sixth-best defensive unit during the 2020-21 NBA regular season. They were third-best in that department during the playoffs, which helped them reach the Finals.

If the Suns replicate their defensive exploits this season, they will have to be dominant at the defensive end once again. Considering how they played last season, they could repeat their exploits, and finish as a top-five defensive team next season.

Deandre Ayton is anchoring the Suns' defense in multiple ways! #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure reveals how Phoenix's rim protector is also excelling at forcing turnovers.



Tune in as PHX takes on LAL in Game 4 at 3:30 pm/et on ABC. pic.twitter.com/94yuYOtno4 — NBA (@NBA) May 30, 2021

Deandre Ayton matured massively during the 2020-21 campaign. If he continues his upward trajectory, the Suns could be a force to be reckoned with as a top defensive unit next season.

#4 Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks celebrate during an NBA game.

The Atlanta Hawks saw their fortunes change after the hiring of Nate McMillan. The Hawks barely looked like a playoff team before McMillan came on board. They had a 14-20 record, and were seeded 11th in the East when the former Indiana Pacers coach took over.

However, he propelled them to the fifth seed last season, finishing with a 41-31 record. Improving the team's defense was key in their revival. Under McMillan, the Hawks could once again finish as a top-five defensive team in the league.

They have some solid players like Clint Capela and John Collins in the frontcourt. The Hawks also have the likes of Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who made massive strides in perimeter defense last campaign.

Clint Capela's weakside defense has been really key this series. Any time Randle gets past the first level, he's been there every time. Gets a block this time and boy was he hyped. Went full Mutombo. pic.twitter.com/VDYNGKhbnj — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) May 29, 2021

The Atlanta Hawks played with more intensity after the arrival of McMillan, which saw them reach the Conference finals in the 2020-21 NBA season.

