Predicting the Dallas Mavericks starting 5 for the 2020-21 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks were one of the most exciting sides in the NBA last season. Led by their two Eastern European superstars, Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, the Mavericks finished 7th in a closely contested West. Falling narrowly to the LA Clippers in the playoffs, the Mavs will be keen to continue their fine form this season.

In this article, we will look at how the Dallas Mavericks could line up when the NBA season begins in three weeks.

Dallas Mavericks projected starting lineup for the 2020-21 NBA season

Although being able to use Doncic and Porzingis to help push them to the playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks have not rested on their talent alone, looking ahead to the new season. They now have a much stronger defensive unit and an experienced starting 5 that could get them beyond the first round of the playoffs this year.

Point Guard - Luka Doncic

A player who needs no introduction is the Dallas Mavericks' offensive leader and potential MVP candidate, Luka Doncic. The Slovenian is one of the most explosive players in the league on offense and will play an even more decisive role this time around, with Kristaps Porzingis set to begin the season on the sidelines.

Doncic averaged just shy of a double-double last year, with 28.8 points and 9.4 rebounds. Luka is only 21 and has his whole career ahead of him. It's safe to say that many basketball fans expect him to achieve greatness in the NBA.

The Dallas Mavericks are keen to keep the point guard and have therefore added pieces to the roster this offseason that they hope will help them get past the first round of the playoffs.

Doncic requires minimum support on offense as a ball-dominant player but looks to his teammates to make their open shots. He has a close relationship with Porzingis, Dallas' other star, and combining the two with an improved defense has many analysts believing the Mavericks can go far this season.

After winning Rookie of the Year in 2019, Doncic has drawn defenders to him like a magnet. However, with him fit and healthy, the Mavericks have a genuine chance of competing at the top of the West.

Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson

Acquiring Josh Richardson on draft night this year was a big improvement in this position for the Dallas Mavericks. Replacing Seth Curry - who has similar strengths and weaknesses to Doncic - Richardson could be an elite defender for the Mavs who can pick up any opposition player on the perimeter and will complement Doncic's game.

On offense, Richardson has his weaknesses. However, the guard will not be required to help lead the line when Doncic is on the floor. While scoring 13 points as a starter last season isn't the most promising statistic, Richardson's quality on the game's defensive side will help the Mavericks majorly in the playoffs.

Learning from the LA Lakers, in Richardson, the Dallas Mavericks have added height, length, and someone who can grab rebounds to kick to Doncic on the wing.

Small Forward - Tim Hardaway Jr.

Also stood at 6'5" alongside Richardson, Tim Hardaway Jr. will be the Dallas Mavericks' second guy on offense while Porzingis is recovering. Coming off the most efficient shooting season of his career, Hardaway will be called upon to repeat his 15 points a game and 40% effectiveness from beyond the arc.

Alongside Richardson, Hardaway Jr. will be a key floor spacer for Doncic and is a leader in the Mavericks locker room. There should be little doubt that Hardaway can continue his success this year after he stepped up in the Mavericks' playoff series against the Clippers, having two 20+ scoring games.

Power Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith

The role of power forward at the Dallas Mavericks will be fluid this season, and could see Finney-Smith interchanged with Maxi Kleber. We believe Dorian Finney-Smith will be the likely starter as long as the opposition aren't playing two traditional big men.

Finney-Smith was the Mavs' top perimeter defender last season. When combined with Richardson this year, he can make the franchise one of the league's hardest oppositions.

The 27-year-old scored 9.5 points, and 5.7 rebounds, and these numbers have gradually increased throughout his career. The Mavericks will hope that the same continue this season.

Center - Maxi Kleber

With Porizingis missing the start of the season, coach Rick Carlisle may call on the German Maxi Kleber to begin at Center. Though positioned at power forward last season, the Dallas Mavericks may want to utilize Kleber's shooting efficiency while they wait for Porzingis to return.

Kleber had a 46% field-goal percentage, scoring 9 points and grabbing 5 rebounds, as he primarily fulfilled a bench rotation role. Kleber shoots 84% from the free-throw line. However, he will be tasked with grabbing rebounds and combining with Doncic, as the latter leads the Dallas Mavericks' offense.

What has been building as an exciting roster for the Dallas Mavericks may come to fruition this year. If they are able to keep their key men healthy, the sky is the limit for what they can achieve. Luka Doncic has little left to prove to the league and will be gunning for MVP status this year.

Alongside him, he has elite perimeter defenders and Porzingis ready to dominate the boards.