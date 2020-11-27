Predicting the Denver Nuggets' starting-5 for the 2020-21 NBA season

In 2020, the Denver Nuggets became the only team in NBA history to make two 3-1 comebacks in the same postseason. However, the Nuggets have never won the championship and are one of a few teams who haven't made a finals appearance yet.

Nevertheless, after some good draft choices in the last few off-seasons, the Denver Nuggets have evolved under coach Michael Malone and have been a top-3 seed in the past two years.

The young team led by Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic beat the much-favored LA Clippers in the 2020 Western Conference semi-finals to advance to their fourth conference finals appearance. The Denver Nuggets have now shown the league that they could be legitimate title contenders.

Denver Nuggets' predicted starting-5 for the 2020-21 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets could have another run at the NBA title with practically the same roster they had last season.

With the Denver Nuggets losing Jerami Grant to the Detroit Pistons but acquiring JaMychal Green, their starting-5 looks settled for the next season. On that note, let's have a look at their predicted starting-5 for the 2020-21 NBA season.

Point Guard - Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray has impressed many with his incredible growth in the NBA in the last few years. Nobody could have foreseen his mature performances in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Murray, who has never had an All-Star selection before, dropped only 40 and 50 point games in the 2020 NBA playoffs.

Jamal Murray is only approaching his prime, and he could have several more accolades ahead of him. He looks like the perfect point guard for the Denver Nuggets, as all his teammates respect him, and he has a great chemistry with Nikola Jokic.

Shooting Guard - Gary Harris

Gary Harris has been the Denver Nuggets' starting shooting guard since 2016 and has provided double-digit points in almost every game. Although last year his numbers took a hit, he is great alongside Jamal Murray in the backcourt. Harris is a decent three-point shooter at 34% shooting.

Harris' defense was crucial for the Denver Nuggets in the first and second round of the 2020 playoffs. He was decent in most statistical categories, but if the Nuggets plan on making a run at the NBA title, Gary Harris would have to exceed expectations.

Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. was the Denver Nuggets' 14th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft but missed his first season due to an injury. He put up a decent rookie season after that, averaging 9.3 points per game. He is also a brilliant three-point shooter with 44% shooting.

Michael Porter Jr. tends to elevate his game in the playoffs. He shows no hesitation while shooting the ball and has improved his passing ability too. He was regarded as the Denver Nuggets' 'third option' behind Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic in the 2020 NBA playoffs.

Power Forward - Paul Millsap

Paul Millsap is the veteran presence on this young Denver Nuggets roster. The 34-year-old forward is the best defender of the Nuggets and provides 12 points per game offensively. He often guards the opposition's toughest players and locks the shooters on the perimeter.

Paul Millsap has improved his three-point shooting and is crucial on defensive rotations while trying to guard pick and rolls.

He has signed a one-year $10 million deal with the Denver Nuggets and could be their starting power forward in the NBA next season.

Center - Nikola Jokic

The player for this position was never in doubt. Nikola Jokic is the Denver Nuggets' star guard and scoring leader. He is regarded as the best passing big man in the league, and he has the ability to make fancy passes in any given situation to trick opposition defenders.

After getting drafted 41st in the second round, he has proved many people wrong with his recent All-star and All-NBA team selections.

Nikola Jokic (16 PTS, 22 REB, 13 AST) becomes the first player in NBA playoff history to record a 20+ rebound triple-double in a Game 7!@nuggets advance to the Western Conference Finals vs. LAL starting Friday at 9pm/et on TNT. pic.twitter.com/rU5Vazyf2Z — NBA (@NBA) September 16, 2020

Nikola Jokic does everything for the Denver Nuggets; he leads them in most stat categories and gets triple-doubles with ease. He holds the record for the fastest triple double ever (14 mins) in the NBA.

Jokic, with his patented Sombor Shuffle, led the Denver Nuggets to the 3rd seed in 2019-20, where the franchise had a historic playoff run.