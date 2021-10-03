Predicting LA Lakers' starting 5 for their preseason opener against Brooklyn Nets

The LA Lakers head into the 2021-22 season as one of the title favorites with a high-profile starting 5 and well-rounded roster that is capable of going the distance. The Lakers have six future first-ballot Hall-of-Famers that have a whopping combined 56 All-Star game appearances.

Having this much talent on the roster always comes with huge expectations, but the LA Lakers have the experience and squad depth to negate this issue.

Having said that, there are certain concerns about the roster, such as their age and durability. LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel will have to be smart about the minutes he gives his players, while keeping in mind their championship ambitions.

Superstars such as LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will want to play every minute of every game but will most likely have their minutes managed even if they hate the word "load management".

Keeping that in mind, the star players and key rotation pieces will most probably not see too many minutes in the pre-season. Thus could give coach Vogel ample opportunity to test out the squad depth and offer youngsters such as Austin Reaves a chance to impress.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Westbrook, LeBron, Ariza and Carmelo won’t play in the preseason opener, said Vogel. Outside of Ariza’s sore ankle, no injuries there, just managing the preseason schedule.



Without further ado, here are our predictions for the LA Lakers starting five in their pre-season opener against the Brooklyn Nets.

LA Lakers probable starting 5 against the Brooklyn Nets

Kendrick Nunn in action for the Miami Heat against the LA Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn

The Lakers prioritized scoring in the offseason and made one of the most underrated signings by picking up former Miami Heat point guard Kendrick Nunn. The guard has the ability to be a great two-player and has a golden opportunity to soak up knowledge from legends such as LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

Nunn has the mentality and resilience to show up when his team needs him the most and will look to fulfill his role of being the ideal backup to Russell Westbrook or starting alongside him at shooting guard.

Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane I think Kendrick Nunn is going to surprise some people for the Lakers. Consistent production in Miami, navigates the PnR well, and he’s already getting praise from LeBron for picking things up quickly. As a score-first guard could even see some minutes alongside Westbrook. I think Kendrick Nunn is going to surprise some people for the Lakers. Consistent production in Miami, navigates the PnR well, and he’s already getting praise from LeBron for picking things up quickly. As a score-first guard could even see some minutes alongside Westbrook. https://t.co/zwRrw7NCt6

Nunn will look to get off to a flyer as he will most likely start against the Brooklyn Nets. However, do not expect him to play a lot as he is a key part of the rotation.

Shooting Guard - Malik Monk

Malik Monk will hope to do one better than last season with his new team

Fourth-year guard Malik Monk signed with the Lakers after a solid season with the Charlotte Hornets where he shot a blistering 40% from the perimeter. The Lakeshow lacked shooting during the previous season and get that in abundance with Monk as he is soon devoloping into a consistent 3-point threat.

He will enjoy better open looks with the likes of LeBron and Russell Westbrook running the offense and will make them count more often than not. Monk will provide solid depth alongside THT and Wayne Ellington in the shooting guard spot, giving coach Vogel a good headache to have.

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen I asked Dwight Howard where he's seen the most growth from Malik Monk since they were teammates while the latter was a rookie in Charlotte.



Expect Monk to start against the Nets and play more than two quarters as he is raring to go.

Small Forward - Talen Horton-Tucker

THT is expected to take a huge leap this season

Talen Horton-Tucker impressed with his brilliant performances for the LA Lakers during their 2020 championship run and during the 2021 regular season. The expectations are different this year though. the third-year guard is expected to take a huge leap. THT could even be the number one backup to LeBron James or start at the small-forward position when King James sits or slides to the four.

His defensive versitality will be key for the Lakers, who have lost key defensive pieces Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso in the offseason.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Talen Horton-Tucker spoke with both Rob Pelinka and Frank Vogel this offseason about the defensive end of the floor, and how he can apply his athleticism and length to be a difference maker on that end. Talen Horton-Tucker spoke with both Rob Pelinka and Frank Vogel this offseason about the defensive end of the floor, and how he can apply his athleticism and length to be a difference maker on that end.

Expect THT to not play significant minutes against the Nets despite starting.

Power Forward - Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis will be expected to lead the LA Lakers to the promised land

Anthony Davis is expected to have an MVP caliber season while leading the LA Lakers to yet another championship. The eight-time All-Star has come back stronger after a disappointing end to the previous season due to injury, and AD will be looking to seek redemption as he dominates on both ends of the court.

It would be extremely exciting to see AD in a pick and roll with Russell Westbrook, and the combination has the potential to give opposing defenses nightmares.

LakeShow @LakeShowCP Anthony Davis is looking fitter, stronger, and is ready to make a statement this season 💪 Anthony Davis is looking fitter, stronger, and is ready to make a statement this season 💪 https://t.co/0rdeZJvons

AD will most likely start against the Nets but do not expect him to play more than a quarter at the most.

Center - DeAndre Jordan

The LA Lakers will expect veteran center DeAndre Jordan to be the ideal rim protector and lob threat

The LA Lakers signed veteran center DeAndre Jordan with the intention of recreating the Howard-McGee-Davis combination at center. DeAndre Jordan perfectly fits their requirements as he is still an elite rim-protector and lob threat despite losing a lot of his athletic ability with age. DJ will be expected to start during the regular season and then back up AD during the post-season, according to the matchups.

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Frank Vogel says DeAndre Jordan has shown a "first-class attitude" since joining the team. Frank Vogel says DeAndre Jordan has shown a "first-class attitude" since joining the team.

DeAndre Jordan will most likely start and play more than one quarter in the LA Lakers' pre-season opener against the Brooklyn Nets.

The LA Lakers are all set for a potentially historic season that could culminate in an NBA championship. Another ring will put them ahead of the Boston Celtics as the most successful franchise in the history of the league.

