Predicting the LA Lakers’ top 5 scorers for the 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Lakers had one of the most exciting offseasons in the NBA. With a number of pieces being moved around, the Lakers managed to assemble a team for the ages with some of the most renowned names to ever play the game.

As the hype towards the debut of the Lakers' new roster continued to build up, the preseason opener ushered in the start of another championship campaign. However, the franchise hit some roadblocks that put a significant question mark on their title run.

With a five-game losing streak heading into their preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings, the LA Lakers have a lot of adjustments to make in order to establish themselves as contenders.

The Lakers could potentially emerge as the best side in the NBA this season and have one of the most talented rosters in NBA history. There are a number of players who could contribute in a number of ways, scoring being one of the key factors.

With the addition of players such as Russell Westbrook and the return of Rajon Rondo, the LA Lakers have acquired two great playmakers who know how to get their teammates involved. Should the offense start clicking with these two running the floor, the possibilities of what this team could deliver upon are endless.

Keeping the potential of the franchise in mind, in this article, we aim to predict the LA Lakers' top five scorers in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#5 Malik Monk

Malik Monk looks to drive to the basket for the LA Lakers.

While he is an unexpected entry to this list, there is a good reason for this. Malik Monk was one of the most underrated signings the LA Lakers made in the offseason. Monk played the first four years of his career with the Charlotte Hornets.

Although he didn't emerge as an offensive threat with the side, there has been a steady rise in his scoring numbers with each season. Heading into his fifth NBA campaign, Monk signed with the extremely stacked LA Lakers and made his preseason debut with the side.

In the three games that Monk has played with the Lakers in the preseason, he has emerged as their most potent scoring threat. His ability to create shots for himself is strongly supported by his natural tendency to get hot from beyond the arc after seeing a few shots fall in.

G-League TV @GLeagueTV For the second game in a row, Malik Monk led the @lakers in scoring! 🔥In 22 minutes off the bench, he put up a game-high 18 points on 7-11 FG and 4-7 3PT. For the second game in a row, Malik Monk led the @lakers in scoring! 🔥In 22 minutes off the bench, he put up a game-high 18 points on 7-11 FG and 4-7 3PT. https://t.co/lqm2YIkuFs

Monk isn't expected to start in the rotations so far, and is expected to come off the bench sporadically. However, he could be a significant scoring contributor and average over 14 points a game if he is given the minutes to play.

#4 Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony warms up before an LA Lakers game

One of the biggest moves the LA Lakers made in the offseason was signing Carmelo Anthony. Anthony's arrival ushered in an opportunity for audiences to finally see him play alongside longtime rival LeBron James.

At the age of 37, Anthony is far from his best. But after a career revival with the Portland Trail Blazers, he still has a lot left to offer. As a top 10 all-time points leader, Anthony will continue to make his mark in NBA history as he hopes to surpass Moses Malone on the list.

With one of the most polished offensive games and consistent shooting from beyond the arc, Anthony is a genuine scoring threat on the LA Lakers' roster. Last season, he averaged 13.4 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc.

With the presence of playmakers such as Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo and LeBron James who can find him open, we can expect an increase in these numbers. Anthony could potentially average over 16 points a game if he can continue to perform in the limited minutes he is given.

🌟 @LALeBron23

• 50% FG

• 71% 3PT (5-7) 🔥🔥

Carmelo Anthony tonight:
• 17 points
• 50% FG
• 71% 3PT (5-7) 🔥🔥
• 15 minutes
I'm extremely confident that Melo will be our most reliable shooter this year #StayMe7o

• 50% FG

• 71% 3PT (5-7) 🔥🔥

• 15 minutesI’m extremely confident that Melo will be our most reliable shooter this year #StayMe7o https://t.co/VGF17VwEoj

