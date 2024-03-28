Predicting the results of the LA Lakers' next 5 games after 5-game winning streak

The LA Lakers are heating up at the right time. Their 136-124 win against the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum on Wednesday (Mar. 27) was their fifth straight win. It's also their second win in a back-to-back contest after their resounding victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

If it was Anthony Davis leading the charge in their away win against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co., it was James' triple-double that helped the Lakers see off Memphis. Following the two wins, LA improves to 41-32, but they remain ninth in the Western Conference. Up next, they head back to the East Coast for a matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

As the Purple and Gold reach the business end of the regular season, their remaining slate of games is a mixed bag. Their opponents are a cinch to make the playoffs and are a legitimate threat, while there are also a few winnable games. They need to start the road stretch on the right note, but complacency could derail their campaign.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's a quick look at the LA schedule.

Date Opponents Venue Mar. 29 Indiana Pacers Gainbridge Fieldhouse Mar. 31 Brooklyn Nets Barclays Center Apr. 2 Toronto Raptors Scotiabank Arena Apr. 3 Washington Wizards Capital One Arena Apr. 6 Cleveland Cavaliers Crypto.com Arena Apr. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves Crypto.com Arena Apr. 9 Golden State Warriors Crypto.com Arena Apr. 12 Memphis Grizzlies FedEx Forum Apr. 14 New Orleans Pelicans Smoothie King Center

It's worth noting that LA plays two back-to-back games: one during their ongoing road trip where they play the Raptors and the Wizards, while the other is when they host the Cavaliers and the Timberwolves.

On that note, let's predict how the Lakers could fare in their next five-game slate, which ends their road trip, and one game at home against Cleveland.

Predicting the outcome of the LA Lakers' next five games after their five-game winning streak

LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers

Record vs Pacers this season: Lakers lead 2-0

Prediction: Lakers win

Expect the Purple and Gold to get the better of the Pacers for the third time, given their dominance in the defensive end.

LA will likely play both LeBron James and Davis. LA is better than Indiana in terms of offense and size. Expect one of the two Lakers veterans to get past the Pacers' threat.

Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets

Record vs Nets this season: Nets lead 1-0

Prediction: Nets win

The Brooklyn Nets are well out of playoff contention, and that would mean a serious threat, as they will play without any pressure.

It means that LA could face a team that might overpower them at their own game. The one thing that could work in favor of LA is the injuries in the Nets camp. Nonetheless, chalk up a loss for the Purple and Gold.

LA Lakers vs Toronto Raptors

Record vs Raptors this season: Lakers lead 1-0

Prediction: Lakers win

The road team should coast to a win over Toronto even without one of their big names, if that's the strategy deployed.

The Raptors are a torrid unit on defense, ranked 24th in defensive efficiency this season. They are 18th in turnovers and 25th in terms of win percentage. Their size and lack of scoring without some of their bigger names could see them on the back foot, making it one of the winnable games for LA.

LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards

Record vs Wizards this season: Lakers lead 1-0

Prediction: Lakers win

LA has a superior record against the Wizards but need to shore up their defense and not let them close, as they did in their earlier encounter this season.

Washington traded buckets with ease until the defense finally rose to the occasion and contained the likes of Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Poole and Deni Avdija.

LA Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Record vs Cavs this season: Lakers lead 1-0

Prediction: Lakers win

LA will have confidence after ending their road trip, possibly on a high, and home-court advantage would add to how they play the Cleveland Cavaliers.

If their competitors (Suns or Kings) stutter in the West, the Lakers will have a bonafide chance to finish higher in the playoff seeding. A win will also see them welcome the Timberwolves — a potential team they might play in the postseason if results for both teams go a certain way.

Overall prediction: LA Lakers to end their road trip 5-1 and start with a win at home.