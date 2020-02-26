Predicting the 8 NBA Playoff seeds from the Western Conference

The Los Angeles Lakers have been among the best teams in the NBA this season

The 2019-20 NBA season is now reaching its conclusion, and the race for the playoffs in the Western Conference remains competitive. Teams are jostling for both seeding and the 8th spot which remains up for grabs. Plenty will happen over the final two months of the campaign, and here is how the standings could look when the regular-season concludes in April.

#1 Los Angeles Lakers

Only the Milwaukee Bucks have recorded more wins than the Lakers this season

The Los Angeles Lakers' decision to put all their resources in a trade for Anthony Davis last summer has paid off. The addition of Davis alongside LeBron James has established the Lakers as one of the most dominant forces in the NBA, and they have topped the Western Conference standings for almost the entire season.

Frank Vogel's side has won five consecutive games to improve to 43-12 - and the gap to second place in only increasing. At this stage, only a late collapse will cost the Lakers the much-coveted No.1 seed, and they are among the favorites to become NBA champions in June.

#2 Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have been among the NBA's most consistent teams

The Denver Nuggets haven't been the most speculator team to watch this season, but have been consistent enough to be the favorites to finish behind the Lakers. Importantly, the Nuggets have one of the best road records in the NBA (17-11), and Michael Malone's side is well drilled on both ends of the floor. With no injury concerns, and six players averaging double-figures in scoring - the Nuggets should have the legs to secure the second seed ahead of a crowded chasing pack, and it will be interesting to see how they perform in the postseason.

