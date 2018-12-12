×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Predicting the All-NBA First Team for the 2018-19 Season

Achyut Dubey
ANALYST
Feature
68   //    12 Dec 2018, 18:59 IST

The Greats have manifested an elite group of their own again this season.
The Greats have manifested an elite group of their own again this season.

It might be purely coincidental that the All-NBA First Team for the 2017-18 season consisted of the five players(Anthony Davis, LeBron James, James Harden, Damian Lillard & Kevin Durant) that are currently leading the league in points per game. James Harden(30.0) is leading, followed by Durant(28.8), LeBron(28.3), Anthony Davis(27.4) & Dame(27.2).

That sure puts a stamp on the authenticity of the team selected last year. But what if we are to predict the All-NBA First team for the ongoing 2018-19 season?

The All-NBA First team never fails to leave behind a long list of potential snubs who deserved to be on it, owing heavily to the fact that there are just 5 spots. The ultimate group consists the best of the best the NBA had on offer in that particular season, with the worthy and honorable mentions following in the consolation All-NBA Second & Third teams subsequently.

With the season well ahead of the quarter mark, it's time to turn in some early predictions for the All-NBA First Team this year, looking at the way things stand right now.

#1 Giannis Antetokounmpo(Small Forward)

The 'Greek Freak' is man-handling every opposition that is coming his way this year.
The 'Greek Freak' is man-handling every opposition that is coming his way this year.

Giannis is playing with an intensity that is just scary to see. His ability to dominate at fast speeds, being a near-7-footer has made him an unstoppable force.

He has reinforced his arsenal of moves during the offseason and is basically, capable of pulling off any move he wants on the opposition, anywhere on the floor, along with finishing strong at the rim. The former 'Most Improved Player'(2017) has gained 62 pounds since the day he joined the NBA and boy, has he put that extra weight to good work!

His length coupled with elite quickness on the court has played a meteoric role in getting Milwaukee to the very top(just below the Raptors) of the East in such quick time this season. The Greek Freak is averaging a convincing double-double of 26.5 points and 13.3 rebounds per game, along with a career-high average of 6.0 assists.

Currently, in his sixth season in the league, he is already a 2-time All-star and was named in the All-NBA Second Team in 2017 as well as 2018.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Houston Rockets Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Anthony Davis
Achyut Dubey
ANALYST
NBA: Top contenders for the scoring title in the 2018-19...
RELATED STORY
Should the Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony?
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Top 5 Points per game leaders through week...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 5 Preseason Picks for MVP
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Why the Lakers should sign Carmelo Anthony
RELATED STORY
NBA 18/19: LeBron James believes Carmelo Anthony has been...
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 Triple-Doubles with zero turnovers
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Free-Throw leaders in the NBA for 2012-13
RELATED STORY
4 Most Overhyped NBA Players Of 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us