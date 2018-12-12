Predicting the All-NBA First Team for the 2018-19 Season

The Greats have manifested an elite group of their own again this season.

It might be purely coincidental that the All-NBA First Team for the 2017-18 season consisted of the five players(Anthony Davis, LeBron James, James Harden, Damian Lillard & Kevin Durant) that are currently leading the league in points per game. James Harden(30.0) is leading, followed by Durant(28.8), LeBron(28.3), Anthony Davis(27.4) & Dame(27.2).

That sure puts a stamp on the authenticity of the team selected last year. But what if we are to predict the All-NBA First team for the ongoing 2018-19 season?

The All-NBA First team never fails to leave behind a long list of potential snubs who deserved to be on it, owing heavily to the fact that there are just 5 spots. The ultimate group consists the best of the best the NBA had on offer in that particular season, with the worthy and honorable mentions following in the consolation All-NBA Second & Third teams subsequently.

With the season well ahead of the quarter mark, it's time to turn in some early predictions for the All-NBA First Team this year, looking at the way things stand right now.

#1 Giannis Antetokounmpo(Small Forward)

The 'Greek Freak' is man-handling every opposition that is coming his way this year.

Giannis is playing with an intensity that is just scary to see. His ability to dominate at fast speeds, being a near-7-footer has made him an unstoppable force.

He has reinforced his arsenal of moves during the offseason and is basically, capable of pulling off any move he wants on the opposition, anywhere on the floor, along with finishing strong at the rim. The former 'Most Improved Player'(2017) has gained 62 pounds since the day he joined the NBA and boy, has he put that extra weight to good work!

His length coupled with elite quickness on the court has played a meteoric role in getting Milwaukee to the very top(just below the Raptors) of the East in such quick time this season. The Greek Freak is averaging a convincing double-double of 26.5 points and 13.3 rebounds per game, along with a career-high average of 6.0 assists.

Currently, in his sixth season in the league, he is already a 2-time All-star and was named in the All-NBA Second Team in 2017 as well as 2018.

