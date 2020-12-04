Predicting the San Antonio Spurs' starting 5 for the 2020-21 season

The NBA training camps have started ahead of the 2020-21 season and all the teams are preparing for the December 22nd start. The San Antonio Spurs have had a pretty uneventful offseason. The team registered no major trades and their starting lineup looks identical to the one from the previous season.

Stars like DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge were involved in trade rumors but no deal transpired and San Antonio Spurs appears set to make a run next season with the same squad.

San Antonio Spurs' predicted starting 5 for the 2020-21 season

The San Antonio Spurs missed the playoff for the first time in 22 years last season and surprisingly did not make any offseason moves. The team is led by veteran coach Gregg Popovich, who is considered by many as one of the greatest coaches in the NBA.

Let's take a look at the starting 5 for the San Antonio Spurs for the 2020-21 season.

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray made a case for being the Most Improved Player last season. He improved his stats in almost every category and although he didn't win the award, his improvement certainly opened a lot of eyes.

The 23-year-old has quick handles and decent passing and is also considered a great rebounding guard. In fact, he grabs the second-most rebounds among point guards per 100 possessions (11.1 rebounds) in the league, only behind Luka Doncic (13.5 rebounds).

Dejounte Murray just reached 500 career points. First Spur to have 500+ points and 300+ rebounds through his first 100 games since Kawhi Leonard. pic.twitter.com/YhKmxUpFVT — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 4, 2018

Dejounte Murray has a high ceiling ahead of him, he is 23 years old and has shown much scope for improvement. He earned a 4-year $64 million extension prior to the start of last season and will be the starting point guard for the San Antonio Spurs.

Shooting Guard - Derrick White

Derrick White has developed at San Antonio Spurs under Popovich.

Derrick White is another guard who has developed under the guidance of Gregg Popovich. The 25-year-old, just like Murray, has improved in most statistical categories and appears to be constantly improving. He started in 35 fewer games last season compared to the 2018-19 season yet recorded more points per game.

Spurs G Derrick White had 36 points (15-21 FGs) with 5 boards, 5 assists in a W over the Nuggets.



White played 3 years at D2 University of Colorado-Colorado Springs before finishing his collegiate career at D1 U of Colorado.pic.twitter.com/4nOlGU0HhP — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 19, 2019

Derrick White is a great partner in the backcourt for Murray, both are young guards who are improving and can complement each other well. White is also a great three-point shooter at 36%.

Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan was linked with many teams in the offseason, including the LA Lakers. The veteran was involved in so many NBA trade rumors that an online poll conducted by Air Alamo actually asked whether DeRozan would stay or leave the San Antonio Spurs and 53.5% of the public chose that he'd be leaving.

However, no trade has been finalized and it appears that DeMar DeRozan would be starting next season as a member of the Spurs starting lineup.

DeMar DeRozan is first Spur in franchise history to have 900+ points, 250+ rebounds and 250+ assists at the halfway point of the season.



⭐️ VOTE: https://t.co/w8uWNcfmat ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/5Kc5oZONFv — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 9, 2019

DeMar DeRozan is one of the most consistent players in the NBA. He is probably one of those rare players to have never been plagued by injury issues and has started every game he has played in since his rookie year. DeRozan is the only player in the NBA currently to record 1000+ points in all of the past nine seasons.

Power Forward - LaMarcus Aldridge

LaMarcus Aldridge

LaMarcus Aldridge is one of the most consistent forwards in the NBA, starting every game he has played in since his rookie year and appearing in almost 70+ games in a season most of his career.

His numbers took a slight dip after changing teams but he appears to be back scoring the way he used to. He is a versatile player with the ability to defend or play the power forward or the center position.

Game ball for for LaMarcus Aldridge after career-high 56 points! #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/1J6VxzSCPB — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2019

The veteran big man is one of the San Antonio Spurs' best defenders. He has played in any role the team has asked of him, agreed to fewer touches, developed a three-point shot, and has often carried the team to victory when DeRozan was struggling late in games. Aldridge has recorded multiple 50+ point games in his career and remains a valuable piece of the San Antonio Spurs' starting 5.

Center - Jakob Poeltl

Jakob Poeltl

Jakob Poeltl was considered a high draft prospect in 2016. He was a great college player in Utah averaging 17 points and 9 rebounds per game. However, he is still developing in the NBA and is highly mobile for his size. At 7'1" with a 242-pound frame, Poeltl has shown the potential to be a great rim protector.

Jakob Poeltl & Fred VanVleet each drop 17 points to help the @Raptors outlast Denver 82-81 and move to 3-0 in Las Vegas. #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/d5Suys51O7 — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 11, 2017

Poeltl is 24 years old and has a chance to improve drastically at the San Antonio Spurs under coach Popovich. He fits the timeline of the Spurs' roster as he is young and with the veteran leadership of Aldridge, he can grow into an All-Star.

