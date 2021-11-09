President Joe Biden heaps praise on Giannis Antetokounmpo and his career accomplishments

The 2021 NBA champions, led by Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, were received by President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday. This comes after a five-year long hiatus of the NBA Champions' visitation to the White House, which last occurred when former President Barack Obama honored the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were excited to visit the White House and be honored by the President, in line with the NBA tradition. Upon arrival at the White House, Giannis took a minute to express his excitement to reporters.

“This is one of those amazing gifts we get to experience, come to the White House and meet the president of the United States.”

President Joe Biden praises Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks delivers remarks during an event where U.S. President Joe Biden honored the Bucks for winning the 2021 NBA Championship, on the South Lawn at the White House on November 08, 2021 in Washington, DC.

President Joe Biden had nothing but nice words and praise for the champions, congratulating them on their accomplishments, on and off the court. He also commended the team for their contribution in the promotion of the Covid-19 vaccinations and their voices lent to the Jacob Blake shooting by the police in Wisconsin in 2020.

“You took a stand for justice and peace in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and you’ve gotten people engaged.”

He had particularly high praise for Giannis Antetokounmpo, stating the remarkable achievements he had pulled off at such a young age, alongside his brothers and that he was only scratching the surface.

"...At just 26 years old, you're just getting started. What makes it even more special is you won the title with your brother, who's here today and you join another brother already with the ring. What a hell of a family, I tell you what man, I think you won the gene pool."

President Biden delved into Giannis Antetokounmpo's road to fame in the NBA, commending his humble upbringing from Nigerian parents who, in search of better opportunities, made their way to Greece, reiterating that anything is possible.

Giannis Antetokounmpo fought back tears as he listened to the President tell his story, showering praise on him. It is expected that this gesture should drive and act as more momentum to get them to winning ways as the Bucks are having a slow start, sustaining six defeats in 10 games played.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar