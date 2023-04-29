"Prolly hustled with your pops, go ask your parents" - LeBron James takes shot at Grizzlies with a tweet

LeBron James wrote a hilarious response to the Memphis Grizzlies after the LA Lakers blew them out in game 6.

The LA Lakers made easy work of the Memphis Grizzlies right from the start of the series. The Grizzlies were responsible of speaking a bit too much off the court. Dillon Brooks had proclaimed that LeBron James was not at the same level as his Cleveland and Miami days.

After the Grizzlies won game 2, Brooks claimed that LeBron was 'old', and that he would only respect the 38-year old when and if he scored 40 points. LeBron James and the Lakers schooled the Grizzlies on both ends of the court.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron had memorable moments throughout the series and was particularly impressive in game 4, when he finished with 22 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

While James was not at his very best through the series, he appeared to choose his moments and knew fully well that he had the quality to make a difference when it mattered most. The Lakers had full control of the series right from the start and knew exactly what they were up against.

After not speaking out about the trash talking until now, LeBron seemed to have written a rap of his own, on Twitter:

LeBron James @KingJames

Big shoes to fill 🤬, grown ass pants

Prolly hustled with your pops, go ask your parents

Its apparent you're staring at a legend

Who, put a few little 🤬in the they place before

Trying to eat without saying they grace before! 🤫 Unlike you little 🤬I'm a grown ass manBig shoes to fill 🤬, grown ass pantsProlly hustled with your pops, go ask your parentsIts apparent you're staring at a legendWho, put a few little 🤬in the they place beforeTrying to eat without saying they grace before! 🤫 Unlike you little 🤬I'm a grown ass manBig shoes to fill 🤬, grown ass pants Prolly hustled with your pops, go ask your parents Its apparent you're staring at a legend Who, put a few little 🤬in the they place before Trying to eat without saying they grace before! 🤫👑

LeBron James hits back at Grizzlies after blowout win for Lakers

The highly-anticipated feud between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks came to a close, but it wasn't exactly a surprise ending. James stayed true to his promise and let his actions speak louder than his words, while Brooks did a complete 180 after talking smack early in the series.

James made his feelings about Brooks and the Grizzlies clear when he walked back to the LA Lakers' locker room with 14.1 seconds left in Game 6. He had no interest in shaking hands with the Grizzlies after a decisive 125-85 victory.

Brooks, on the other hand, took a much different approach. After calling out James following the Memphis Grizzlies' win in Game 2, he apparently left the locker room before the media was allowed to speak with players following the loss in Game 6.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp "



LeBron James on IG after the Lakers knocked off the Grizzlies in the first round "If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, HELP THE BEARLeBron James on IG after the Lakers knocked off the Grizzlies in the first round "If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR 👑"LeBron James on IG after the Lakers knocked off the Grizzlies in the first round👀 https://t.co/UpXLztpPLi

It's not surprising considering Brooks failed to rise to the occasion, finishing the six-game series with just 63 points and 20 personal fouls, including an ejection after hitting James in the groin. The fact that he had chosen to speak out about one of the greatest players and the lack of respect Brooks shown appears to have angered LeBron James.

Poll : 0 votes