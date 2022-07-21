"Proud husband of Ayesha Curry... Proud daddy of... The Boston Celtics" - Behind the scenes clip of Steph Curry reveals the hilarious intro Kevin Hart wanted him to go with for ESPYS

Steph Curry recently won his fourth NBA championship and was also announced as the Finals MVP. Since achieving this feat, he has been taking it easy vacationing and playing some golf as part of his offseason festivities.

The two-time MVP was called upon to host the ESPY awards for the first time in his career. Kevin Hart, a world-renowned comedian and host, called on the point guard to prep him for the event.

There's certainly a lot that Curry picked from him as he did well as the host. As part of his opening set, Steph had a hilarious line where he fired shots at the Boston Celtics. The 34-year-old stated that this was what Kevin Hart wanted him to say.

"He wanted me to open with this: 'I'm your host Stephen Curry. Proud husband of Ayesha Curry. Proud son of Dell Curry. Proud father of the Boston Celtics.'"

This intro certainly left fans in splits all across the internet. However, it would definitely sting for the Boston Celtics as the wound from the 4-2 defeat in the Finals is still there.

The 34-year-old had jokes for the LA Lakers, Grant Williams and even LeBron James. There is necessarily no bad blood going to broil as all of this is just part of the banter.

However, the Celtics will always have a Finals defeat on the back of their head when they go into the 2022-23 season.

Can Steph Curry help the Warriors to another title run next season?

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Steph Curry has four championships on his resume but will be gunning to win a few more before he retires. His playing style could certainly help him do that. But there are a lot of components that could come into the picture for him to be able to achieve that feat.

The Warriors lost some key role players in free agency. However, they have also signed some exciting new players like Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green. James Wiseman will also be back for the team after sitting out last season.

The likes of Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins are also committed to staying with the Warriors. They are only going to get better with time.

Another big positive for the Warriors is Klay Thompson. The 32-year-old has a full offseason to prepare for next season. The past two years have only been rehab, but it looks like the five-time All-Star will finally have the chance to work on his game this offseason.

Undoubtedly Steph Curry is going to be key to their chances, but the other pieces around them will also have to be at their best. If it all works out well, there is no doubt that the Warriors could beat the other competitors and repeat as champions.

