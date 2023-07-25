Ranking the 10 biggest contracts in NBA: From Nikola Jokic to Bradley Beal

Since the beginning of the 2023 NBA offseason, Jaylen Brown's potential supermax contract has been a discussion point among fans around the world.

After earning himself a spot on the All-NBA second team last season, Brown is eligible for a five-year $295 million supermax contract, the largest contract in NBA history.

With all the talk of a new record contract offer this summer, here is a look at which players currently comprise the NBA's top 10 in current contracts around the league:

#1 Nikola Jokic - $276.1 million

Nikola Jokic is a two-time MVP, an NBA Finals MVP, and a one-time NBA champion. Right now, it's clear that Nikola Jokic is among the best players in the world.

As such, the Denver Nuggets have ensured their star player is among the league's top earners, with the versatile center currently boasting the largest contract in the league. Nikola Jokic's deal with worth $276.1 million over five years, and begins in the upcoming season.

#2 Bradley Beal - $251 million

Sitting second in the NBA is Bradley Beal. The versatile shooting guard was recently traded to the Phoenix Suns, where he will team up with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to form a new big three. Beal's contract is a five-year deal worth $251 million, which works out to $50 million per season.

#3 Devin Booker - $234.5 million

Devin Booker is third on this list and the second Phoenix Suns player to make it. Booker's supermax contract extension will kick in at the start of the 2024-25 season and will see him earn an average annual value of $58.6 million per year.

#4 Karl-Anthony Towns - $234.5 million

Similar to Beal, Karl-Anthony Towns is set to earn $234.5 million as part of his upcoming contract extension. Town's new deal will also kick in during the 2024-25 season and will see him take home the same average annual value as Beal.

#5 Giannis Antetokounmpo - $228.2 million

Giannis Antetokounmpo rounds out the top five of the NBA's biggest earners, taking home an average annual value of $45.6 million. The "Greek Freak" has three seasons remaining on his current contract, with a player option for the 2025-26 season, where he will likely opt out and ink another monster contract.

#6 Steph Curry - $215.3 million

Steph Curry isn't just arguably the best shooter of all time; he's also one of the biggest earners in the entire NBA. Curry's average yearly salary of $53.8 million will run until the end of the 2025-26 season when he will be 37 years old.

#7 Luka Doncic - $215.1 million

Luka Doncic is widely expected to eventually become the face of the NBA. Doncic is one of the most skilled players in the league, with an offensive game that leaves opponents wondering how to limit his impact.

Perhaps that's why Doncic is among the highest earners in the NBA, bringing home an average of $43 million per season.

#8 Zach LaVine - $215.1 million

Zach LaVine has bounced back from two serious knee injuries to become one of the better guards in the league. As such, his $215.1 million deal is a fair reward for his hard work and determination.

#9 Trae Young - $215.1 million

Trae Young is an elite offensive guard who, at 24 years old, still has time to improve his game. Young's contract will run until 2027 unless he opts out of his player option, where at 27 or 28 years old, Young will likely ink another big deal that takes him toward the end of his career.

#10 Joel Embiid - $213.2 million

The 2023 NBA MVP is the final entrant on our top-10 list, bringing home $53.3 million per year courtesy of a deal that begins in the upcoming season.

Joel Embiid's contract has a player option for the 2026-27 season, when he will be 32 years old and hopefully has a championship ring or two.

** All contract details are courtesy of Spotrac.com

